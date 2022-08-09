WITH just two rounds remaining, who would be leading your club's best and fairest at this late stage of the season?

We take a look at which players are likely to be in contention for their club's highest individual honour in 2022. Check it out.

Rory Laird

It's hard to believe Laird was one of the competition's best half-backs not that long ago, so smooth and prolific has his move to the midfield been in the past two seasons. After missing the first two matches with a broken hand suffered during the pre-season, Laird has been incredibly consistent, finishing with under 30 disposals in just two games. He averages in the top three for the AFL in disposals, clearances and contested possessions. The two games he missed could make it a tight count with consistent Ben Keays nipping at his heels, but Laird should win his third Malcolm Blight Medal. - Michael Whiting

Other contenders: Ben Keays, Jordan Dawson

Lachie Neale

There's an argument Neale's season is every bit as good as his 2020 Brownlow Medal-winning campaign – and could in fact see him claim a second 'Charlie'. After an injury-interrupted 2021, the prolific midfielder jumped from the blocks this season and hasn't slowed down, averaging 31 disposals and kicking 11 goals to date. It's not just the numbers, although he's second in the AFL for contested possessions and third for clearances, it's the impact he has with them around the stoppages and forward of centre. A third Merrett-Murray Medal beckons. - Michael Whiting

Other contenders: Hugh McCluggage, Brandon Starcevich

Adam Saad

It's been an outstanding season for Saad, both in and out of possession. While the speedster's run, drive and penetration has again been superb this year, aided by his clever and effective ball use, it's what he's done defensively that has stood out. Saad has hardly lost a contest throughout the season, with his subtle positioning and physicality enabling him to play important lockdown roles that have added to his offensive verve. Career highs in disposals (21.9 per game), marks (5.1) and intercepts (7.6) should put him in All-Australian conversations, as well as being right in the mix for Carlton's best and fairest. - Riley Beveridge

Other contenders: Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, Charlie Curnow, Sam Docherty

Nick Daicos

He couldn't, could he? Daicos is all but certain to win the NAB AFL Rising Star Award ahead of Sam De Koning and Jai Newcombe, and is firmly in the conversation to be the first first-year player to earn All-Australian selection since Ben Hart in 1992. And he might walk away with the Copeland Trophy at the conclusion of his debut season. Collingwood has been so even under Craig McRae that there isn't a clear and obvious standout for the best and fairest. Jack Crisp had a blistering start to the season and looked set to go back-to-back, but has faded. Josh Daicos has had a career-best year, while Brayden Maynard finished runner-up last season and has been a star again. – Josh Gabelich

Other contenders: Jack Crisp, Josh Daicos, Brayden Maynard, Scott Pendlebury

Nick Daicos in action for Collingwood against Adelaide in R18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Peter Wright

In a season of inconsistency for the Bombers, Wright has been a strong performer throughout for Essendon. 'Two-metre' Peter has booted 49 goals in 20 appearances in 2022, a feat that sees him sitting fourth in the Coleman Medal race in a team that is 14th on the ladder. His excellent goal accuracy (62.8) is the best of any player with at least 40 goals this year and his campaign includes hauls of six, five and four (four times). Wright has some competition and it may be a close count, but his consistency deserves reward in a difficult season. – Dejan Kalinic

Other contenders: Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish, Mason Redman

Andrew Brayshaw

A Brownlow Medal contender and likely selection in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team, Brayshaw is also a strong chance to be rewarded for his outstanding season with his first Doig Medal. His two-way midfield running is his standout attribute and a trait the Dockers' coaches love. The 22-year-old has led the team for disposals (29.7), tackles (6.5), inside 50s (4.3) and score involvements (6.2), playing every game. After placing third last year, he will face competition from clearance gun Will Brodie and sidekick Caleb Serong, while the Dockers' outstanding defensive system this season will ensure the backmen poll well. James Aish's consistency and ability to play several team roles will also be looked upon favourably. – Nathan Schmook

Other contenders: Will Brodie, Caleb Serong, Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Brennan Cox, James Aish

Mark Blicavs

Good luck picking this one. This will go down to the wire, especially with a September campaign to come where Geelong is favoured to go all the way. Blicavs has won two Carji Greeves Medals before and has proven to be incredibly valuable to Chris Scott due to his versatility and durability. Expect him to be right near the top right now, along with Cam Guthrie, who won the best and fairest in 2020 and an All-Australian blazer. Tom Stewart won his first Carji Greeves Medal last year and is a clear contender, although he has missed five games in 2022. Expect Tom Atkins to poll very well, while Isaac Smith has produced another great season at Kardinia Park. Then there is Jeremy Cameron (56 goals) and Tom Hawkins (54 goals), who have clicked in season two and still remain in the hunt for the Coleman Medal with two rounds to go. – Josh Gabelich

Other contenders: Cam Guthrie, Tom Stewart, Tom Atkins, Isaac Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins

Mark Blicavs in action for Geelong against Port Adelaide in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Touk Miller

The Suns' co-captain has backed up, and possibly exceeded, his incredible 2021 season. Miller is arguably the hardest running midfielder in the competition and just continues to rack up disposals, whether it's bursting from centre clearances, sweeping back to help his defenders or taking the ball inside 50. Currently leading the AFL Coaches' Association award with Lachie Neale, he is second in the AFL for clearances, third for contested possessions and ninth for disposals. A number of his teammates have also played every game and been ultra-consistent, but Miller is head and shoulders above. - Michael Whiting

Other contenders: Jarrod Witts, Noah Anderson

Sam Taylor

He might not be the best known key defender in the game, but the West Australian has become one of the best players at Greater Western Sydney and is on track for his first Kevin Sheedy Medal. Taylor should clearly be in the All-Australian conversation, but will face hot competition for a spot in the final 22. Stephen Coniglio has also produced a standout season, returning to his very best after a difficult couple of seasons in western Sydney. Co-captain Josh Kelly is a two-time winner and could have a third by the end of the season. Tom Green started the season on fire before fading, while Toby Greene has produced the best games, but missed too many to be a serious threat. Harry Himmelberg has also been sensational at either end of the ground. – Josh Gabelich

Other contenders: Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly, Tom Green, Harry Himmelberg

Sam Taylor marks during the round 20 match between Sydney and GWS at the SCG on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

James Sicily

The star defender has barely missed a beat this season despite spending 18 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury. The 27-year-old has played every game in a promising campaign for the Hawks and is well on track for a first Therabody AFL All-Australian jacket. A rock in the backline, Sicily is ranked No.1 in the AFL for total marks (164) at an average of 8.2 per game, as well as averaging 23.1 disposals and seven spoils. He has also captained the Hawks on several occasions in Ben McEvoy's absence. In what is likely to be a tight count for the Peter Crimmins Medal, breakout star Jai Newcombe, ultra-consistent defender Blake Hardwick and the emerging Dylan Moore will also poll well. – Brandon Cohen

Other contenders: Jai Newcombe, Dylan Moore, Jaeger O'Meara, Blake Hardwick, Tom Mitchell

James Sicily in action in round 11 at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Clayton Oliver

Despite strong competition among teammates, Oliver is well-placed to claim his fourth Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy. It's been yet another remarkable year for the 25-year-old, who's only missed the one game this season. Oliver's consistency has been outstanding, finishing with more than 30 disposals in 14 of his 19 games. The elite midfielder is leading the League in contested possessions (average 17.5), disposals (33.9), as well as clearances (8.6), and was atop the AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award leaderboard up until round 20. – Alison O'Connor

Other contenders: Angus Brayshaw, Christian Petracca, Jack Viney.

Clayton Oliver kicks a goal during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Davies-Uniacke

This has been the season where Davies-Uniacke has delivered on the potential that saw him claimed with pick No.4 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft. The hardened midfielder has often showed glimpses of the evasiveness and ball-winning abilities that saw him stand out as a junior, but he's put it all together this year to compile a career-best campaign. Averaging highs in disposals (24.1 per game), contested possessions (11), clearances (4.8), tackles (4.5) and score involvements (five), Davies-Uniacke has been head and shoulders above the rest as North Melbourne's best and most consistent midfielder. His back-half of the season has been particularly strong, with the youngster continuing to improve with time. - Riley Beveridge

Other contenders: Jy Simpkin, Ben McKay, Todd Goldstein, Luke McDonald

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action for North Melbourne against Essendon in R20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Rozee

The move of Connor Rozee into the midfield back in round five was the spark that reignited Port's season for a three-month period, and he has been the team's best performer more often than not since, climbing to sixth overall in the AFL Coaches Association award. The classy youngster has averaged career-high disposals (22.4), tackles (3.5), inside 50s (3.9) and clearances (3.2), winning more contested ball (8.2) and remaining a scoring threat with 16 goals. Veteran midfielder Travis Boak has been a consistent performer and will challenge Rozee, while Dan Houston has impressed with more time on a wing. Todd Marshall has been far and away the leading Power goalkicker with 39 from 19 games and should poll well, along with Sam Powell-Pepper. – Nathan Schmook

Other contenders: Travis Boak, Dan Houston, Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper

Shai Bolton

While he's had the occasional quiet patch in his 20 games this season, Bolton's match-winning ability generally pulls in the votes. Sitting ninth in the AFLCA player of the year count (the highest of any Tiger), Bolton has taken on extra responsibility in the continued absence of Dustin Martin. Impossible to stop either in the middle or up forward, Bolton's footy smarts, athleticism and innate sense of timing has seen him turn more than one game on its head this year. He's averaging 18.4 disposals and 3.9 clearances, ranked third in the competition for total score involvements and has kicked 39.39. – Sarah Black

Other contenders: Daniel Rioli, Dion Prestia, Marlion Pickett, Jayden Short, Liam Baker, Tom Lynch, Nathan Broad

Jack Sinclair

After finishing runner-up in the Trevor Barker Award last year, Jack Sinclair has gone to another level in 2022. The former rookie might also finish the season with a Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer, after emerging as one of the premier half-backs in the AFL. He is rated elite for disposals, metres gained and intercept possessions across the first 20 games. Brad Crouch has also compiled a standout season at RSEA Park. He finished fifth last year after moving from Adelaide, but has gone to another level across this year. Callum Wilkie is the other one to watch at the best and fairest, given how many stars he has nullified across this season, putting his hand up to be considered for the 40-man All-Australian squad. – Josh Gabelich

Other contenders: Brad Crouch, Callum Wilkie, Jack Steele, Seb Ross

Jack Sinclair in action for St Kilda against Carlton in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Callum Mills/Chad Warner

At the halfway mark of the season, Mills was the standout player at the Swans. Elevated to co-captain, the 25-year-old was not only winning his own ball, but also performing key negating roles. But despite his rich vein of form, Mills may have some competition in the form of Chad Warner. The explosive midfielder is coming home with a wet sail. And – if you want a reference point – trails Mills by just one point in the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year Award. The 21-year-old Warner is a big moments player, ranked sixth for goal assists and inside 50s in the AFL this season. – Sarah Olle

Other contenders: Luke Parker, Lance Franklin, Paddy McCartin

Chad Warner and Callum Mills celebrate Sydney's win over Richmond in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Barrass

The key defender has stood up superbly since Jeremy McGovern was hit with a serious rib injury in round 14, shutting down star opponents but also intercepting at an elite level to hold the Eagles' backline together with fellow contender Shannon Hurn. No.1 at the club for overall intercepts (7.8 a game) and equal No.1 for marks with Hurn, Barrass has got better as the season has gone on and is flourishing as a leader. The Eagles' backline has been under siege, and the 26-year-old's ability to lead all key defenders for intercept marks has made him a star this season and helped him emerge as a future candidate for the captaincy. – Nathan Schmook

Other contenders: Shannon Hurn, Tim Kelly

Tom Barrass in action during West Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Liberatore

Liberatore has pieced together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 25 disposals and sitting fourth in the AFL for total clearances (145). He has played every game and been a starting point for much of the Dogs’ attacking work from stoppages, with his consistency likely to give him an edge in best and fairest voting. The tough ball-winner is vying for his second best and fairest at the club, having taken out the award in 2014. – Cal Twomey

Other contenders: Marcus Bontempelli, Ryan Gardner, Jack Macrae