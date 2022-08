Tom Lynch takes a mark in Richmond's win over Port Adelaide in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Tigers spearhead Tom Lynch is having 'his most impactful season'

- 'Determined' Hinkley digs in at Port, but others will come calling

- Injuries a big issue for Blues, but where's the spark gone?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.