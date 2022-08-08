ST KILDA midfielder Dan Hannebery has been cleared of a season-ending injury and will face Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Friday night if he proves his fitness this week.

The three-time All-Australian was substituted out of the 45-point loss to Geelong on Saturday night due to an ankle injury in just his second senior game of the season.

With Hannebery’s four-year deal expiring at the end of October, there were fears the former Swan had played his final game at the highest level, but scans have revealed only minor ligament damage.

Hannebery has endured a nightmare run since moving to RSEA Park from Sydney at the end of 2018, managing only 17 of a possible 83 appearances in the red, white and black due to a range of injuries that have curtailed his career.

Daniel Hannebery after St Kilda's loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in Round 21. Picture: AFL Media

The 31-year-old proved he can still perform at AFL level in an eye-catching return last week against Hawthorn, collecting 27 disposals, 10 contested possessions and a goal to breathe life into his career.

St Kilda dropped out of the top eight after the loss to the Cats and now find themselves half a game behind eighth-placed Richmond with two rounds to play.

Brett Ratten’s side will need to overcome a brutal finish to the season against premiership contenders Brisbane and Sydney – both games at Marvel Stadium – to qualify for September.

THE RUN HOME: Spots in the eight up for grabs with two rounds remaining

One win is unlikely to be enough for the Saints to return to the finals for the first time since 2020 and only the second time since 2011.

Jack Billings is still dealing with the back injury he suffered in the opening minutes of the win over West Coast in round 19 and will need another week to recover.

Daniel McKenzie is expected to be available for selection this weekend after overcoming a calf strain, but the wingman hasn’t played since round 13 and might need to return via the VFL.