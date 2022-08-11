NONE of our tipsters correctly picked Collingwood to beat Melbourne last Friday night - is this the week the Pies' run comes to an end?
Nine of our 12 experts are picking Sydney to continue its push for a top-four berth and snap the 11-match winning streak of the men in black and white. Will they be right this time?
This week appears to be a fairly straightforward run on paper, with seven absolute certainties, according to our team.
With just two rounds remaining, Nat Edwards holds onto a two-point buffer from Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich.
Check out the R22 tips below
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 126
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - eight points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 124
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane – 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 3
Total: 124
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 123
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 32 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 123
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 47 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 122
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Collingwood
Essendon
Last week: 5
Total: 122
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 3
Total: 121
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 21 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 118
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane – 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 117
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 3
Total: 117
MITCH ROBINSON
Brisbane - 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Collingwood
Essendon
Last week: 6
Total: 115
TOTALS
St Kilda 0-12 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 12-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 0-12 Geelong
Melbourne 12-0 Carlton
Fremantle 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 12-0 Hawthorn
Sydney 9-3 Collingwood
Essendon 8-4 Port Adelaide