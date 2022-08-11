NONE of our tipsters correctly picked Collingwood to beat Melbourne last Friday night - is this the week the Pies' run comes to an end?

Nine of our 12 experts are picking Sydney to continue its push for a top-four berth and snap the 11-match winning streak of the men in black and white. Will they be right this time?

This week appears to be a fairly straightforward run on paper, with seven absolute certainties, according to our team.

With just two rounds remaining, Nat Edwards holds onto a two-point buffer from Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich.

Check out the R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 126

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - eight points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 5
Total: 124

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane – 23 points
Western Bulldogs 
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 3
Total: 124

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 123

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 32 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 5
Total: 123

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 47 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 122

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 30 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Collingwood
Essendon

Last week: 5
Total: 122

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 3
Total: 121

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 21 points 
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong 
Melbourne 
Fremantle
Richmond
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 118

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 117

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 3
Total: 117

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane - 23 points
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Richmond
Collingwood
Essendon

Last week: 6
Total: 115

TOTALS
St Kilda 0-12 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 12-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 0-12 Geelong
Melbourne 12-0 Carlton
Fremantle 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 12-0 Hawthorn
Sydney 9-3 Collingwood
Essendon 8-4 Port Adelaide