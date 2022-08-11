Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

NONE of our tipsters correctly picked Collingwood to beat Melbourne last Friday night - is this the week the Pies' run comes to an end?

Nine of our 12 experts are picking Sydney to continue its push for a top-four berth and snap the 11-match winning streak of the men in black and white. Will they be right this time?

This week appears to be a fairly straightforward run on paper, with seven absolute certainties, according to our team.

With just two rounds remaining, Nat Edwards holds onto a two-point buffer from Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich.

Check out the R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 126

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - eight points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 124

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane – 23 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 3

Total: 124

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 27 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 123

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 32 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 123

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 47 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 122

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 30 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Collingwood

Essendon

Last week: 5

Total: 122

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 22 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 3

Total: 121

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 21 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 118

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane – 23 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 117

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 3

Total: 117

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane - 23 points

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Richmond

Collingwood

Essendon

Last week: 6

Total: 115

TOTALS

St Kilda 0-12 Brisbane

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide 12-0 North Melbourne

Gold Coast 0-12 Geelong

Melbourne 12-0 Carlton

Fremantle 12-0 West Coast

Richmond 12-0 Hawthorn

Sydney 9-3 Collingwood

Essendon 8-4 Port Adelaide