AFLW
From undrafted to AFLW captain: Bohanna's rise at the Suns
Tara Bohanna's meteoric rise at Gold Coast has reached a new height, with the key forward being named as the Suns' captain for season seven, 2022
Up Next
Tara Bohanna's meteoric rise at Gold Coast has reached a new height, with the key forward being named as the Suns' captain for season seven, 2022
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.