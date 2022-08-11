Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

ANOTHER CLUB IN DUNKLEY CHASE

BRISBANE is among the clubs with interest in out-of-contract Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley, who is deciding on his future.

A call from Dunkley isn't expected before the end of the Dogs' season, as the Lions, Port Adelaide and Essendon show interest in the ball-getting premiership player.

Inside Trading revealed the Power's interest in the 25-year-old last month, while the Bombers have continued to track Dunkley closely since his attempted trade to Tullamarine at the end of 2020.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dunkley shows massive hops in this super speccy Josh Dunkley earns the Dogs a stunning late consolation with this huge grab

The Lions are also understood to be in the mix, with Dunkley having a link in the state where his sister Lara plays netball for the Queensland Firebirds.

The Bulldogs are keen to retain the 2016 flag winner, with AFL.com.au reporting in July of the Dogs' long-term contract offer in front of Dunkley. They have been keen to sign Dunkley for some time, with his signature the remaining piece in a year of important re-signings for the club.

Dunkley has played 20 games for the Dogs this season and averaged 25 disposals and booted 17 goals in a strong campaign. He is a year away from being a free agent, so would need to be traded if he decided to leave the Bulldogs. – Callum Twomey

SWANS FREE AGENT IN TALKS

SYDNEY is in negotiations on a new multi-year deal for free agent Jake Lloyd, who could play his 200th game in the Swans' finals series.

Lloyd is an unrestricted free agent after coming to the end of his four-year deal with the club but is heading towards a contract extension which is likely to be in the three-to-four-year range.

It would lock Lloyd, who turns 29 next month, into being a Swan for life having been one of the club's most consistent players over the past decade.

Jake Lloyd handballs during the R21 clash between Sydney and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The ball-getting defender is one of a number of recruiting hits the Swans have made from the rookie list, having selected him at the end of 2013, and then making his debut the following season and playing 21 games.

He has played 195 games for the Swans, including every game this year after missing round one through health and safety protocols.

The Swans are also in discussions for a one-year extension for veteran tall forward Sam Reid, who is also an unrestricted free agent. – Callum Twomey

BOMBERS STAR RECONSIDERED RETIREMENT

ANTHONY McDonald-Tipungwuti considered a comeback bid months after his shock retirement, but a return is now viewed as unlikely.

Essendon was aware of McDonald-Tipungwuti's interest in potentially returning in the off-season to train under certain fitness markers.

However, the brilliant goalkicker and former Bombers fan favourite told AFL.com.au this week he was not pursuing a return.

He retired in May, having not played at AFL level since the end of last season and undergoing a training block.

After having time away from the club during the pre-season for personal leave, he had played at VFL level but pulled the pin on his career after 126 games and 153 goals.

He retired before the mid-season rookie draft, which allowed the Bombers to open up another position on their list which they ultimately did not use. McDonald-Tipungwuti was midway through the final season of his three-year contract with the club. – Callum Twomey

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'I love this club so much': Emotional Tippa bids farewell Retired star Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti says goodbye in an emotional team meeting

GOLD COAST PAIR LOCKED IN

GOLD COAST has tied up Lachie Weller and Caleb Graham to four-year deals.

Weller has signed on to the end of 2026, with the classy Sun inking the extension as he recovers from his mid-year knee reconstruction.

The former Docker's five-year deal with the Suns was expiring at the end of this season but he will now be at the club until at least the age of 30. He was enjoying a career-best impact from defence before the injury in round 12.

Lachie Weller celebrates a goal during the R11 clash between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Graham, too, has signed on for four years, ensuring the 195cm youngster will remain at Metricon Stadium at least until he hits free agency in 2026.

A graduate of Gold Coast's Academy program, Graham has played 35 games across four seasons at the club. Having deputised in the ruck throughout last year, he has since established himself as a regular member of the side's backline in 2022.

With key defensive depth in short supply across the competition, it was expected the uncontracted Graham would receive rival interest at season's end before the Suns moved to lock away a deal for the reliable 21-year-old.

Graham has played every game for the club since returning to the senior set-up in round 11, emerging as a key cog in Stuart Dew's plans and ranking No.1 in the competition for average spoils at 10.2 per game. – Riley Beveridge, Callum Twomey

BLUES CLOSE ON TRIO OF SIGNINGS

CARLTON is working on a series of deals for Matt Owies, Matt Cottrell and Jordan Boyd.

All three are expected to remain at Ikon Park on fresh two-year extensions, having each established themselves as important parts of new coach Michael Voss' plans throughout the season.

Owies is highly regarded as the side's primary pressure forward and has kicked 13 goals this year, Cottrell has added nine more playing in a high half-forward role, while Boyd had emerged as a solid rebounding defender before injury ruined his campaign.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cottrell catches fire with two quick gems Matt Cottrell gives the Blues some breathing room with a couple of goals in short time

All three are expected to secure their futures until 2024, having each arrived via the club's rookie list. Former basketballer Owies was a Category B rookie, Cottrell was a Supplemental Selection Period recruit, while Boyd was a NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft pick-up.

Elsewhere, the Blues will have to secure deals for former first-round picks Lochie O'Brien, Liam Stocker and Will Setterfield, as well as making decisions on players like David Cuningham and Caleb Marchbank upon their return from long-term injury. – Riley Beveridge

YOUNG PIE ON BOARD FOR NEXT YEAR

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Trent Bianco has triggered a new deal for 2023.

The 21-year-old has spent the past month in Craig McRae's side after spending most of the first half of the season biding his time in the VFL, collecting a career-high 20 disposals against Adelaide in round 18.

Bianco signed a one-year extension last June that has now turned into two years.

Trent Bianco lays a tackle on Chayce Jones during the R18 clash between Collingwood and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Victorian has now played 19 games since Collingwood selected him at pick No.45 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

Collingwood re-signed star forward Jamie Elliott for three more years earlier this week, while Inside Trading revealed last week Mason Cox has triggered an extension for 2023.

The Magpies are still yet to re-sign Jordan De Goey or finalise deals for 2020 draftees Ollie Henry, Caleb Poulter and Liam McMahon. – Josh Gabelich

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Pies chasing triple treat, Amon intrigue ramps up Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey discuss the latest trade news

DOCKERS DUO YET TO RECEIVE 2023 OFFERS

REBOUNDING defender Nathan Wilson is yet to receive a contract offer from Fremantle as the Dockers prepare for what looms as a busy off-season.

Wilson is one of several players out of contract at Fremantle and looked to have made a strong case for a new deal when called on in rounds 16 and 17.

The 29-year-old is yet to receive an offer, however, after playing 74 of his 151 career games at the Dockers since crossing from Greater Western Sydney ahead of the 2018 season.

He signed a one-year extension with Fremantle after 18 games last season, but the club has opted for rebounders like Jordan Clark, Hayden Young and Brandon Walker this year.

Nathan Wilson leads his team out ahead of his 150th game during the R16 clash between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Small forward Joel Western is another Docker yet to receive a contract offer for 2023 after four games in his two years at the club.

Fremantle has been in talks to secure 2023 deals for several key players, including midfielders James Aish and Blake Acres, and key-position player Griffin Logue.

The club has tabled an offer to Logue, who has become a key part of the Dockers' structure as a forward this season. – Nathan Schmook

TOP-10 BOLTER TURNS HEADS

GIPPSLAND Power captain Bailey Humphrey looks set to be this year's draft bolter, with the talented forward/midfielder storming into top-10 contention.

Humphrey started his season in strong form, booting three goals in round one and four in round three of the NAB League season, but missed the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships with a knee injury.

He returned in round 14 after six weeks out with a best-on-ground performance against the Northern Knights, kicking 4.5 from 31 disposals and 12 marks.

The 185cm talent started Sunday's Power clash in a similar vein, kicking 1.3 in the first term in a dominant display. He finished with 1.4 from 16 disposals but was off the field for much of the second half after receiving a knock to the head.

Bailey Humphrey in action during the R15 NAB League Boys clash between Gippsland and GWV Rebels on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruiters are excited by Humphrey's power and explosiveness, with the 17-year-old showing exciting traits in the forward line as well as through the midfield. He will likely line up for Vic Country in the carnival decider against Vic Metro in Grand Final week.

He could have a similar rise to Clayton Oliver, who didn't feature in Vic Country's mid-year carnival but stormed into clubs' thoughts as a top-10 selection with a strong back half of the season before Melbourne drafted him with pick No.4 in 2015.

Gippsland sits on top of the NAB League ladder so Humphrey will also have finals to press his claims as clubs assess his early credentials. – Callum Twomey

NO.1 CONTENDER BACK IN ACTION

GUN midfielder George Wardlaw is set to return to the field this week after missing the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships with injury.

Wardlaw has had an interrupted season, first with illness at the start of the year and then a hamstring strain which saw him have a setback and spend more time on the sidelines.

The Oakleigh Chargers midfielder sat out Vic Metro's carnival in an extended layoff but is set to play at school level this week for St Kevin's in Melbourne, with recruiters tracking him closely.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Road to the Draft: The mid with huge upside, Port sibling on the rise Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss some of the draft prospects on the rise

Wardlaw's power, competitiveness and explosive streak around the ball has seen him impress in key games this season, with the 18-year-old best afield in round one of the NAB League season against Sandringham and then being named best on ground for the NAB AFL Academy in its clash with Collingwood's VFL side.

The 182cm midfielder is seen as the biggest challenger to Will Ashcroft in the race to be the No.1 pick. – Callum Twomey