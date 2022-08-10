Community footy umpire Ken Wegener carries the match ball with the AFL umpires at the Richmond v Brisbane clash in round 20, 2022, thanks to Toyota Good For Footy

SOME of the most dedicated community football volunteers were celebrated at an incredible day at the footy in round 20 - the thrilling Richmond v Brisbane clash at the MCG, thanks to Toyota's Good For Footy program.

While the footy gods turned on one of the games of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season as the Tigers came storming back from from 42 points down to claim an amazing win, 20 volunteers from around the country revelled a footy experience filled with luxury and some of the best seats in the house.

The volunteers, who were selected through Toyota Good For Footy clubs, Toyota dealerships and 2021 volunteer award winners, enjoyed a premium lunch, a Q&A session with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, a meet and greet with Richmond's AFLW captain Katie Brennan and a chat with former Collingwood and Richmond star and Seven commentator Brian Taylor.

What's more, four lucky volunteers were chosen to get up close and personal with the match-day operations at the MCG.

Community umpire Ken Wegener from the Sale Umpires' Association (main picture at top of article) received the match ball from the Tigers and warned up with the AFL's umpiring team on the day, while volunteer timekeeper David Folley, from Caulfield Bears FNC, supported the AFL's official match-day timekeeper for a period of the thrilling game.

Local footy groundskeeper David Diamond worked with the MCC's ground staff on the Friday before the game to help prepare the MCG turf ahead of a huge weekend of footy, including painting the lines and grass signage. Diamond also helped conduct the final ground inspection on Sunday morning ahead of the Tigers-Lions game.

Finally, community footy coach Daniel Nolan of the Wallan-Riddell District Football Netball League took part in a one-on-one briefing with a Lions assistant coach before the game, and then spent the first half of the game on the AFL officials' bench at ground level during the first half. Nolan then had the rare experience of sitting in the Brisbane coaches' box through the third quarter as the Tigers began to mount their comeback.