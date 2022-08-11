JOIN us right here for all the latest news at it happens ahead of another huge round of footy.

The finish line is in sight as we near the end of the home and away season, and the action is frenetic. Round 22 kicks off tomorrow night with a huge finals-shaping contest between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium. Both teams will be desperate for victory, with the Lions eyeing a top-four berth and the Saints needing to win to keep their top-eight hopes alive.

The action continues on Saturday with the Western Bulldogs aiming to stay in the finals hunt against GWS, before a big evening of footy with Melbourne taking on Carlton, and a Western Derby that always promises entertainment.