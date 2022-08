READY for a Friday Knock Off? Join your host, former Blue and Giant Dylan Buckley, for a relaxed chat with a new guest each week about footy, life and everything in between.

Friday afternoon is the perfect time to let go of the stress of the week, and catch up with friends for great conversations in anticipation of a couple of hard-earned days off.

Whether it's a dive into a the nitty-gritty of the footy action to come this weekend, a hot topic in the news, or just something thought-provoking that's going on in their life, the guest's conversation with Dylan will uncover something different and unexpected each Friday from 4.30pm AEST.

>> WATCH FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Luke Hodge on the Hawks v Cats rivalry, his favourite flag, advice for Buddy Dylan Buckley is joined by Luke Hodge to discuss his time at Hawthorn and Brisbane, his move into the media, and much more

This week's guest is four-time premiership player, dual Norm Smith medallist and Hawks legend Luke Hodge.

Hodge chats to Dyl about the famous three-peat, which was his favourite flag, the Hawks v Cats rivalry and much more.

Be sure to join Dylan Buckley and his weekly guest each Friday at 4.30pm on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, and wind down ahead of the weekend.