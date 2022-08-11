Brisbane defender Darcy Gardiner against Gold Coast at the Gabba in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has any say, out of contract defender Darcy Gardiner will be at the Lions long beyond 2022.

Gardiner, in his ninth season and a restricted free agent, will play his 150th AFL match on Friday night against St Kilda and is still yet to lock away a new deal.

Perhaps underrated externally, the 26-year-old is one of Fagan's favourites and the coach is hopeful the defender will commit in the coming months.

"I'd love him to be with the club," Fagan said before boarding Brisbane's flight to Melbourne on Thursday morning. "But I don't do the contracts, that's something our list management do, and hopefully that all gets sorted pretty soon.

"His role is particularly important, and you can rely upon him to get the job done most weeks.

"He's a warrior. He's hard to play against, a real competitor, hates being beaten and has continued to grow and develop his game.

"I hope he plays many more games for the Lions."

Fagan said it's the things people don't see that make the hard-nosed defender so valuable and "very popular" among his teammates.

"In marking contests, he'll be the one that puts on a screen to allow his teammate to mark the ball," he said.

"He's always thinking about what he can do to make his teammates better and they're really aware of that.

"He's been at Brisbane through tough times. When he first started as a young player, he had to play on some pretty good players with the ball coming inside 50 on a regular basis.

"I'm so pleased he's got to experience relative success with this group."

Gardiner has been tight-lipped about his future, but that's not unusual for someone who likes to remain out of the spotlight.

"I've been here for nine years and loved every minute of it," he said.

"I'll let that (contract) get done behind the scenes and worry about the footy for now and look forward to getting that sorted."

Brisbane's Darcy Gardiner in action against Fremantle in R8, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Gardiner has played 16 games this season, missing four after an incident against the Saints in round 13 left fluid on his lungs.

"I'm pretty sure the first contest he got involved with after that lung injury he had to go back with the flight, and I wouldn't have blamed him if he didn't, but of course he did," Fagan said.

"That's Darcy, an incredibly brave player.

"I'm very grateful to have him in our team."