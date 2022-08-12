ST KILDA and Brisbane lock horns at Marvel Stadium on Friday night in a match that will have massive finals implications for both sides.

The Lions are knocking down the door of the top four, currently adrift by percentage only in fifth spot (14 wins, six losses). After an impressive win against Carlton last week, the Lions can jump into second spot on the ladder if they are to make it two wins in a row.

After a loss to ladder leader Geelong last round, this is now a must-win game for the Saints (10th) if they're to keep the finals dream alive.

Currently one game - and significant percentage - outside the eight in ninth spot (11-9), St Kilda's finals hopes could be dashed by the end of the round, pending other results, if they can't chalk up a win.

Dan Hannebery won't play in the clash after suffering an ankle injury last round, in only his second match of the season due to persistent calf problems, while defender Josh Battle will also miss.

Jarrod Lienert and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera replace the duo.

The Lions have made two forced changes, with Jack Payne and Jaxon Prior recalled to cover Marcus Adams and Callum Ah Chee, who have both suffered concussion.

It's game No.150 for Lions defender Darcy Gardiner, while Lions captain Dayne Zorko leads his team for the 100th time in the match.

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Zak Jones

Brisbane: Ryan Lester