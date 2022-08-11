GREATER Western Sydney interim coach Mark McVeigh says the underperforming Giants need more "warriors" like Toby Greene after he revealed the extent of the pain his superstar forward played under in last week's stirring victory over Essendon.

Greene has been sidelined for the final two weeks of the Giants' season after fracturing his thumb in the warm-up before the clash with Bombers, yet he still managed to kick two goals and compile 14 disposals in the win.

Along with hailing the contribution of tenacious tagger Matt de Boer, who announced his retirement shortly before McVeigh addressed the media, the interim coach was full of praise for his co-captain's courage.

Toby Greene in action during the round 21 match between GWS and Essendon at GIANTS Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I found out in the warm-up. When Toby says I think I've broken my thumb, you're going to believe him," McVeigh said.

"It's just who he is. Incredible to play with that, he was incredibly sore before the game. He couldn't really mark the ball or handball to be honest but not many people would have known.

"It highlights the character of the person and we need more of that, as much as we possibly can. I think our players are getting to that point where if things are against you, you've just got to dig in. Our players are embracing that more and more."

Mark McVeigh directs his team during a GWS training session on August 11, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The departing de Boer is certainly one of those Giants whose character McVeigh would love to replicate.

The 32-year-old tagger revealed today that season 2022 will be his last after 223 games, with lingering concussion issues influencing his decision.

"It's obviously a contributing factor. He is still suffering some symptoms. In his own mind prior to that, he was still considering his future," McVeigh said.

"There are some exercises, there's some stuff he still needs to continue to do. In the immediate future he's got to be very careful and make sure he gets everything right.

"It was quite emotional for him today and for the playing group and staff. He's a much-loved member of our football club who got the best out of himself every day. He's going places in the future, he's someone that's got his life organised outside of football so I don't think it'll be the last we hear of Matt de Boer."

Matt De Boer leads GWS onto the field before the round 10 match against West Coast at GIANTS Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Without much to play for bar pride at the 16th placed Giants, the challenge for McVeigh this week is to engineer a similar response against the Western Bulldogs to the one he managed to gain from his side on the weekend, after their Sydney Derby humiliation.

"We've just got to make sure we replicate everything we did last week. Not only at training but from a mindset point of view. Our leaders led the way last week and they've certainly done that again this week," he said.

GWS Giants players look on during a training session on August 11, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Taking on the Giants' biggest rivals, bar the Swans, can certainly help stoke the fires especially with the Bulldogs needing to win their final two games to play finals.

"The respect we have for them is huge. We've just got to play a good brand of footy. It's going to be a challenge and we know what they need to do in regards to the rest of the season. We've just got to make sure we put our best foot forward," McVeigh said.

The Giants have a mounting injury list with Greene and James Peatling coming out of the side that beat Essendon.

Tim Taranto will miss again with concussion leaving McVeigh and his coaching staff with only 27 fit players to choose from.