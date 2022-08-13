CARLTON has suffered a big blow ahead of its crucial clash with Melbourne, losing midfielder Adam Cerra to an adductor injury.
Will Setterfield has come into the 22, with Paddy Dow to fill the role of medi-sub.
The Blues' midfield is already missing George Hewett (back) and Matt Kennedy (jaw), while skipper Paddy Cripps overturned his two-match suspension on appeal.
The Demons are unchanged, with James Harmes named sub.
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield
West Coast: Greg Clark
Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Adam Cerra (adductor) replaced in selected side by Will Setterfield
MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: James Harmes
Carlton: Paddy Dow
Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp
Geelong: Mark O’Connor
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
LATE CHANGE
Adelaide: Wayne Milera (back) replaced in selected side by James Rowe
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Ben Davis
North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith
Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran
