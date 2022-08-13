Adam Cerra in action during a Carlton training session on June 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has suffered a big blow ahead of its crucial clash with Melbourne, losing midfielder Adam Cerra to an adductor injury.

Will Setterfield has come into the 22, with Paddy Dow to fill the role of medi-sub.

The Blues' midfield is already missing George Hewett (back) and Matt Kennedy (jaw), while skipper Paddy Cripps overturned his two-match suspension on appeal.

The Demons are unchanged, with James Harmes named sub.

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

West Coast: Greg Clark

DOCKERS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Adam Cerra (adductor) replaced in selected side by Will Setterfield

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: James Harmes

Carlton: Paddy Dow

DEMONS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp

Geelong: Mark O’Connor

SUNS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

LATE CHANGE

Adelaide: Wayne Milera (back) replaced in selected side by James Rowe

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Ben Davis

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

CROWS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran

DOGS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats