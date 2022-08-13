Wayne Milera in action for Adelaide against Carlton in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE was forced into a late change for its clash against North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval.

Wayne Milera was withdrawn as the Crows named their final team, due to back soreness, with James Rowe taking his place and Ben Davis the medical sub.

The Kangaroos are unchanged, with Hugh Greenwood their medi-sub.

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

LATE CHANGE

Adelaide: Wayne Milera (back) replaced in selected side by James Rowe

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Ben Davis

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran

