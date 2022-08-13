ADELAIDE was forced into a late change for its clash against North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval.
Wayne Milera was withdrawn as the Crows named their final team, due to back soreness, with James Rowe taking his place and Ben Davis the medical sub.
The Kangaroos are unchanged, with Hugh Greenwood their medi-sub.
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
LATE CHANGE
Adelaide: Wayne Milera (back) replaced in selected side by James Rowe
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Ben Davis
North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
CROWS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith
Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran
DOGS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE