LEON Cameron was at the helm of Greater Western Sydney for more than eight years, but Tony Liberatore never expected his former Western Bulldogs teammate to become a senior coach.

After taking over as coach in 2014, Cameron's association with the Giants came to an end earlier this year when he resigned following a poor start to the season.

The 49-year-old also enjoyed a fine playing career, featuring in 256 games for the Bulldogs and Richmond in the 1990s and early 2000s.

But a move into coaching came as a shock to one of his former teammates in Liberatore, who joined Billy Brownless on AFL.com.au's Classic Cast as they relived the 1994 qualifying final between Geelong and Footscray.

Asked by Brownless if he ever thought Cameron would be a coach, Liberatore responded: "No way, no, no.

"He was certainly not that way inclined, not a real vocal person when I played footy with him.

"(Chris) Grant was the same. I think Chris Grant is the footy manager (head of football at the Bulldogs) and Leon coached GWS.

"Different, unassuming people, but certainly tried something in their career and they did really well at it."

Brownless' goal after the siren gave the Cats victory over Footscray in their 1994 classic, a game in which Liberatore, Cameron and Luke Beveridge played.

Beveridge – who also played for Melbourne and St Kilda – took over as Bulldogs coach in 2015, leading the club to a second premiership a year later.

Luke Beveridge after the Bulldogs received the 2016 cup. Picture: AFL Photos

His 102 wins as coach are the most in the club's history, ahead of Ted Whitten (91) and Rodney Eade (88).

"He was another one, very quiet, just methodical, really good team man," Liberatore said of Beveridge, who he described as a "very fair person".

"Sort of played in that bit of a graveyard position in the forward pocket for most of the year so he was a bit unlucky and then I think he moved on."

