Ben Hobbs runs out for the warm-up ahead of round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Essendon: Ben Hobbs

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R22: Essendon v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and the Power at Marvel Stadium.

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: None

Collingwood: Jordan De Goey (hip flexor) replaced in selected side by Trent Bianco

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Braeden Campbell

Collingwood: Callum Brown

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jason Castagna

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald

