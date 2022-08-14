RICHMOND's destiny is in its own hands - secure a win against Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday afternoon and a top-eight spot is all-but guaranteed.

A loss, however, could see the Tigers end the round outside the top-eight and in a fight with a handful of other sides for a finals place ahead of the last round.

Richmond has chalked up two solid wins on the trot to sit in eighth spot, just half a game ahead of St Kilda in ninth.

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jason Castagna

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald

The Hawks are lingering in 13th spot, but their late-season form means this will be anything but a walk in the park for the Tigers.

The Hawks have won four of their past five games, and will be looking to send off captain Ben McEvoy, who announced his retirement during the week, in winning style.

Changkuoth Jiath (wrist) and Mitch Lewis (knee) will be sorely missed but the Hawks regain triple-premiership player Liam Shiels, while they have opted to manage young midfielder Connor Macdonald and omitted youngster Sam Butler.

The Tigers have omitted Jack Ross and premiership forward Jason Castagna to make way for the return of Shane Edwards.