COLLINGWOOD midfielder Jordan De Goey is a late out for today's blockbuster clash against Sydney at the SCG.
The 26-year-old hurt himself at training on Friday but travelled up to Sydney with the team, before being ruled out on Sunday due to a hip flexor injury.
De Goey was spotted on the SCG at three-quarter-time of the VFL game with other senior players and coaches, but won’t be out there this afternoon.
Trent Bianco has replaced De Goey in the selected side, with Callum Brown named as the medical substitute.
With Taylor Adams sidelined with a groin injury, the loss of De Goey is a major blow for the Magpies’ top-four chances.
De Goey has returned to his best across the past fortnight, producing starring performances against Port Adelaide and Melbourne after missing three weeks with a quad injury.
Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: None
Collingwood: Jordan De Goey (hip flexor) replaced in selected side by Trent Bianco
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Braeden Campbell
Collingwood: Callum Brown
SWANS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jason Castagna
Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald
TIGERS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE