Jordan De Goey is seen during a Collingwood training session on August 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Jordan De Goey is a late out for today's blockbuster clash against Sydney at the SCG.

The 26-year-old hurt himself at training on Friday but travelled up to Sydney with the team, before being ruled out on Sunday due to a hip flexor injury.

De Goey was spotted on the SCG at three-quarter-time of the VFL game with other senior players and coaches, but won’t be out there this afternoon.

Trent Bianco has replaced De Goey in the selected side, with Callum Brown named as the medical substitute.

With Taylor Adams sidelined with a groin injury, the loss of De Goey is a major blow for the Magpies’ top-four chances.

De Goey has returned to his best across the past fortnight, producing starring performances against Port Adelaide and Melbourne after missing three weeks with a quad injury.

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: None

Collingwood: Jordan De Goey (hip flexor) replaced in selected side by Trent Bianco

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Braeden Campbell

Collingwood: Callum Brown

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jason Castagna

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald

