PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says he never wavered in his belief he would lead the Power into next season despite on-going speculation about his future.

With every loss came talk about Hinkley possibly getting the axe, and club chairman David Koch added to the uncertainty on Monday when he promised to make hard decisions at the end of a disappointing season.

But Koch confirmed in his regular TV spot on the Seven Network on Thursday night that Hinkley would see out his contract next year.

KEN WILL BE COACH Koch clarifies his comments

"I think there has been plenty of public support from the club (this year) ... it got a little bit lost in some conversations this week that certainly made it a little less clear, but it was very clear last night," Hinkley said of Koch's public comments.

Ken Hinkley with Port Adelaide players against Geelong in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After a disastrous 0-5 start to the season the Power steadied, able to fight back into finals contention until last week's loss to Richmond.

With preliminary final finishes in the past two seasons, expectations were high from Port supporters in 2022, leading to passionate responses and controversial moments such as the posting of a sign saying 'Sack Hinkley' on the club's property.

However Koch was quick to water down possible misinterpretation of his comments this week.

"Plenty has been made of my comments on Adelaide radio on Monday morning about having to improve our football program as a whole," Koch said on Thursday.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"Obviously, this season has been a major disappointment. We haven't lived up to the expectations we set ourselves and those of our members and supporters.

"As we always do, we'll thoroughly assess our football program at season's end. But as the club has maintained all year, Ken Hinkley is contracted and will be our coach in 2023."