WHAT are the Magpies' plans for this year's NAB AFL Draft? And which players could be in their sights?

Collingwood recruiting boss Derek Hine joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to share his take on the 2022 draft pool and the top players available.

How does it compare against last year's group and how does top father-son Will Ashcroft stack up against last year's gun Nick Daicos?

Hine chats with host Cal Twomey about the Magpies' group of youngsters, he shares the stories behind recent late picks Beau McCreery and Jack Ginnivan and delves into the club's off-season plans.

This week's episode guide…

0:40 – How did Hine and the list management team predict this season to fare for the Magpies?

4:30 – Hine gives his view on the "evolving" 2022 draft class and how deep the pool is.

8:45 – What has Collingwood got planned with its hand of draft selections?

11:50 – An insight into the extraordinary debut season from Nick Daicos and how the Rising Star favourite has excelled inside the club.

15:00 – The latest on the development of the Pies' 2020 draft group, including Jack Ginnivan and Beau McCreery.

21:00 – Hine recalls when he identified mid-season pick-up Ash Johnson as a future Pie.

22:10 – Will the Pies have any Next Generation Academy talents in the draft this year?

25:15 – Hine's take on trading mid-season draft picks and how draft night should be staged.