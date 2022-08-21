R23 LADDER UPDATE: Who just went up, who's sliding? Picture: AFL Media

WHAT a final round of the home and away season it's been.

Geelong was confirmed as minor premier after thumping West Coast, while Melbourne, Sydney and Collingwood have also earned the double chance by finishing in the top four.

The Swans missed out on a home final, though, after St Kilda kept the margin close enough to ensure Sydney's percentage remained lower than Melbourne's.

The Magpies dumped arch rival Carlton from the finals with a thrilling one-point win at the MCG in front of almost 89,000 fans, while the Western Bulldogs scraped into the finals with their win over Hawthorn in Tasmania.

Fremantle finished fifth after a comeback win over GWS on Saturday, while Richmond locked away seventh place with a big win over a hapless Essendon.

Check out how the final round played out.

Friday, August 19

Melbourne 18.7 (115) def. Brisbane 8.9 (57)

- The Demons finish second and will host a qualifying final against Sydney at the MCG

- The Lions finish sixth and will host an elimination final against Richmond at the Gabba

Saturday, August 20

Greater Western Sydney 10.9 (69) lost to Fremantle 13.11 (89)

- The Dockers finish fifth and will host an elimination final against the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium

Geelong 19.17 (131) def. West Coast 7.4 (46)

- Geelong finishes the season in top spot, two wins clear of the rest of the competition

- The Cats will play a qualifying final against Collingwood at the MCG

Richmond 21.15 (141) def. Essendon 11.9 (75)

- Richmond finishes seventh and will play an elimination final against Brisbane at the Gabba

Sunday, August 21

Western Bulldogs 12.15 (87) def. Hawthorn 10.4 (64)

- The Bulldogs finish eighth on percentage, narrowly ahead of Carlton. They will play Fremantle in an elimination final at Optus Stadium

Collingwood 11.9 (75) def Carlton 10.14 (74)

- Collingwood finishes fourth and plays Geelong in a qualifying final at the MCG

- Carlton finishes ninth and narrowly misses the finals on percentage



Lewis Young spoils Brody Mihocek during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 11 on May 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney 13.10 (88) def St Kilda 11.8 (74)

- Sydney finishes third behind second-placed Melbourne on percentage and will play the Demons at the MCG in a qualifying final

- St Kilda finishes 10th, a game and percentage out of the top eight