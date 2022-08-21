WHAT a final day of the home and away season it's going to be.

Geelong was confirmed as minor premier after thumping West Coast, but the coveted double chance – and one more top-eight spot – is still up for grabs.

The Cats and Melbourne are guaranteed to finish in the top four, while Sydney, Collingwood and Fremantle all still hold hope.

Fremantle will hope at least one of the Swans or Magpies lose on Sunday to finish top four.

Sunday is huge. The Western Bulldogs beat Hawthorn to pile the pressure on Carlton, which meets Collingwood and must win to make the finals, while the Swans are aiming for second spot and the Saints need a lot to go their way to sneak into the eight.

Here is your one-stop shop for all the permutations for your side over the weekend.

Friday, August 19

Melbourne 18.7 (115) def. Brisbane 8.9 (57)

- The Demons sealed a top-four finish

- The 58-point margin means Sydney must make up 2.2 per cent against St Kilda on Sunday to replace Melbourne in second spot, needing to win by a similar margin to the Dees

- The Lions will finish fifth if the Blues win or sixth if the Magpies win

Saturday, August 20

Greater Western Sydney 10.9 (69) lost to Fremantle 13.11 (89)

- The Dockers have moved into third spot, at least until Sunday

- A defeat for either Sydney or Collingwood on Sunday will guarantee the Dockers finish in the top four. Even a draw between the Magpies and Blues would be enough to secure a top-four spot given the Dockers have a superior percentage (117) to Collingwood (104.4) heading into the final round

- If both the Pies and Swans win, Freo will finish fifth and host either Carlton or the Western Bulldogs in an elimination final

Geelong 19.17 (131) def. West Coast 7.4 (46)

- Geelong finishes the season in top spot, two wins clear of the rest of the competition

- Geelong will next play a qualifying final against either Collingwood (if both Sydney and the Pies win on Sunday), Fremantle (if either Sydney or Collingwood lose on Sunday) or the Swans (if both Sydney and Collingwood lose on Sunday)

Richmond 21.15 (141) def. Essendon 11.9 (75)

- Richmond has locked in seventh spot, so no matter how results fall on Sunday the Tigers won’t be moving anywhere

- If Carlton wins against Collingwood, the Tigers will have a massive elimination final against the Pies at the MCG

- If Collingwood wins it will send Richmond to the Gabba to face Brisbane in the first week of September

Sunday, August 21

Western Bulldogs 12.15 (87) def. Hawthorn 10.4 (64)

- The Bulldogs will finish eighth on percentage ahead of Carlton. They will play Fremantle if Sydney beats St Kilda, or Sydney if the Swans lose.

Collingwood 11.9 (75) def Carlton 10.14 (74)

- Collingwood has locked in a top-four spot. The Pies will finish fourth and play Geelong in a qualifying final if the Swans beat St Kilda. If the Swans lose, Collingwood will face Melbourne

- Carlton finishes ninth and misses the finals



St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

If the Saints win

- They need it to be by an extraordinary margin (around 140 points) and for the Blues to lose to the Pies

- A St Kilda win could cost the Swans a top-four spot. After Brisbane's heavy loss to Melbourne on Friday night saw its percentage fall to 119.3, the Swans (128.3) will not finish lower than fifth

If the Swans win

- A top-four spot is sealed

- The margin of victory will be important after the Demons' win over the Lions on Friday night. Sydney needs to roughly match Melbourne's 58-point win to finish second and host a qualifying final