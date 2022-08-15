Jeremy Cameron is congratulated by Jed Bews after kicking a goal during the round 22 match against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Jeremy Cameron won't play again before September after suffering a hamstring strain against Gold Coast, while ruckman Rhys Stanley will also miss the game against West Coast this Saturday.

Cameron reported a hamstring issue late in the 60-point win over Gold Coast.

Scans on Monday have confirmed a minor hamstring strain, ruling him out of the Coleman Medal race and creating a race against the clock to be fit in time for the Cats' qualifying final.

Cameron endured a frustrating run with repeated hamstring issues in his first season at Geelong, but has played every game this year and is in the frame for a third All-Australian blazer.

Stanley was subbed out of the game at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night and scans have confirmed a low-grade adductor strain for the 31-year-old.

The Cats secured the minor premiership by winning a 12th straight game on the weekend and will arrive at the start of the finals series as the team to beat.

But despite a stunning season by Chris Scott’s side, Stanley's second injury in a month – the former Saint hurt his knee in late July – is a small area concern, given the durability issues Jon Ceglar has faced in his first season in Geelong.

Versatile veteran Mark Blicavs was forced to ruck against Suns co-captain Jarrod Witts on Saturday night and struggled to contain the star ruckman, who amassed 41 hitouts and four clearances.

Ceglar was a late withdrawal from Geelong's round 21 win over St Kilda at home, before the former Hawk and Magpie suffered a concussion in the VFL the following day, ruling him out of action last weekend.

The 31-year-old could be recalled to face the Eagles this weekend if he passes concussion protocols.

Geelong has used Esava Ratugolea as a second ruckman in the past, but the 24-year-old hasn't played a senior game since round three due to ankle and shoulder injuries.

Ratugolea has been used as a key defender in the VFL in the past month.

Geelong managed the workload of experienced midfielders Isaac Smith and Mitch Duncan on the weekend, leaving them at home ahead of another September run.

Both will be available for the clash against the Eagles.