LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

We have nine home and away games remaining, and still, we are no closer to knowing the finishing order of the top eight heading into the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

Join Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge who have all spent the weekend on the AFL Ladder Predictor working out what they believe the finishing order will be. We are set for a barnstorming final round of AFL footy.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Away from that, the team tries to pinpoint who will move into the jumper numbers left vacant by retiring champions. Which way are you handing your 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for this year's Rising Star, and will anyone catch Curnow for the Coleman?

It's been a dramatic 24 hours at Bomberland, Cal gives his thoughts on the Dons and where to next for the Board and Ben Rutten.

EPISODE GUIDE

0.50: What do you make of what’s happened today at Essendon?

7:50: What do you expect the ladder to be after round 23?

11:35: Is Sydney Geelong's biggest threat for the premiership?

15.30: Marcus Windhager; Round 22 NAB AFL Rising Star

21:45: Your Rising Star votes ahead of the count next week?

24.05: Who inherits the retiring greats jumper numbers?

27:10: How far can Richmond go in September?

29:35: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

34:25: Picking the 22 Under 22 side?

39:45: Who will win the Coleman Medal this weekend?