Alastair Clarkson during the round three clash between Hawthorn and Geelong on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE to secure Alastair Clarkson's coaching services for 2023 and beyond is down to two clubs after Clarkson declined Greater Western Sydney's interest on Tuesday.

Clarkson's preference was always to stay in Melbourne as he resumed his coaching career after a year on the sidelines, and he now has both North Melbourne and Essendon pursuing him.

North has been exclusively focused on landing Clarkson after parting ways with David Noble mid-season, unlike the Giants, who have canvassed a broad field of candidates as they search for a permanent replacement for Leon Cameron.

Melbourne assistant coach Adem Yze, Giants caretaker coach Mark McVeigh and Richmond assistant Adam Kingsley have all progressed through several interviews and are in the final stages of the Giants' process.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Rutten remains, Heppell 'feels' for coach Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

Before the Bombers' interest emerged on Monday in the wake of their horror 84-point loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, the Giants job was always a distant second behind North's offer, which was more financially lucrative and afforded him the ability to remain in Melbourne and avoid disruption to his family.

The development comes as a hook-up of Essendon directors continued on Tuesday to discuss the pursuit of Clarkson, and by extension, the tenure of incumbent senior coach Ben Rutten.

The Bombers board now led by new president David Barham, who succeeded Paul Brasher on Monday and announced the club would undertake an external review of its operations.

TWOMEY A new coach alone won't fix Bombers' 18 years of woe

As of Tuesday afternoon, Essendon players were none the wiser as to the future of Rutten, who took charge of training for a routine session ahead of a Saturday night clash with Richmond that will close out another failed season for the Bombers.

Ben Rutten addresses the Essendon players against Port Adelaide in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rutten spoke briefly to reporters on Tuesday morning as he arrived at The Hangar, acknowledging the difficult situation.

"It’s not ideal obviously," Rutten said.

"I have got the confidence of the players. I have got a job to do and I am going to coach to the best I can in the next five days."

Bombers captain Dyson Heppell said Rutten remained supported by the players.

"He has certainly got all our support," Heppell said when arriving at training.

"We will see how things pan out over the coming weeks and see what goes on."

- with AAP