Izak Rankine injures his shoulder during the R22 clash between Gold Coast and Geelong at Metricon Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IZAK Rankine is unlikely to play in Gold Coast's final match of the season against North Melbourne on Saturday, coach Stuart Dew says.

Rankine did not take part in the Suns' main training session on Wednesday after being assisted from the field late in last weekend's loss to Geelong with a shoulder injury.

Dew said his out-of-contract small forward was likely to have surgery in the off-season and the decision on facing the Kangaroos would be made in the next 24 hours.

"He hurt that (shoulder) a month ago and just got up the week after," Dew said.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Suns' disaster as Rankine goes down Izak Rankine had to be helped off the ground following this contest in the fourth term

"He's unlikely (to play) given he hasn't trained, and we've got to take into account the risk factor there because he's had a couple of incidents in games and a couple at training.

"We won't take a risk with him, obviously, because it's likely he'll need an operation at the end of the year.

"We'll weigh up the risk factor of playing him this week or not. If he's not right, he's not right."

Dew did not speculate on whether last Saturday's game would be Rankine's last in Suns' colours, saying the 22-year-old had a big decision ahead.

Gold Coast has a chance to match its best finish for a season with a win over North, getting to 10 wins as they did in 2014.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal with his teammates during the R22 clash between Gold Coast and Geelong at Metricon Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dew said his team was in much better shape than last year when it limped to the finish line with an 87-point hiding from Sydney in the final round.

"That was our goal, to hit the (finish) line with a bit of speed and this week is an opportunity to do that, but North will be thinking the same thing," he said.

"You always want a good performance heading into summer.

"Although finals aren't on the agenda, it's another opportunity for four quarters of playing our brand."