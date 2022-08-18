IT ALL comes down to this. Strap yourselves in for a MONSTER final round of the home and away season as teams continue to jostle for positions inside the top eight.

Round 23 kicks off on Friday night with a huge battle between Brisbane and Melbourne to determine a vital top-four spot, and will finish with a massive Sunday afternoon blockbuster between Carlton and Collingwood. Can the Blues reach their first finals series in nine years?

In between, there are finals-shaping match-ups galore, with Fremantle travelling to Canberra to take on the Giants, Richmond doing battle with old rivals Essendon on Saturday night, and St Kilda trying to upset Sydney's apple cart in the final game on Sunday.