MELBOURNE has made a late change for Friday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba, losing rebounding defender Christian Salem.
Salem will miss the top-four shootout with groin soreness, with the Demons recalling Jake Bowey in his place.
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
LIONS V DEES Follow it LIVE
A knee injury suffered in round one kept Salem out for the next 10 matches, but since his return in round 12, he had not missed.
The 27-year-old played an integral role in Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 15, when he gathered 17 disposals.
The Demons have recalled James Harmes for the clash in a pointer they will almost certainly tag Lachie Neale.
The Lions are unchanged from the team that defeated St Kilda seven days ago.
Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Melbourne: Christian Salem (soreness) replaced in selected side by Jake Bowey
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Mitch Robinson
Melbourne: James Jordon