Christian Salem kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has made a late change for Friday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba, losing rebounding defender Christian Salem.

Salem will miss the top-four shootout with groin soreness, with the Demons recalling Jake Bowey in his place.

A knee injury suffered in round one kept Salem out for the next 10 matches, but since his return in round 12, he had not missed.

The 27-year-old played an integral role in Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 15, when he gathered 17 disposals.

Christian Salem kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons have recalled James Harmes for the clash in a pointer they will almost certainly tag Lachie Neale.

The Lions are unchanged from the team that defeated St Kilda seven days ago.

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Melbourne: Christian Salem (soreness) replaced in selected side by Jake Bowey

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Mitch Robinson

Melbourne: James Jordon