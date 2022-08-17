COLLINGWOOD pair Jordan De Goey and Jack Ginnivan could both face Carlton in Sunday's blockbuster at the MCG.

De Goey was a late withdrawal ahead of last Sunday's game against Sydney at the SCG due to a hip flexor strain.

But after training away from the main group on Tuesday afternoon, the Magpies are confident the 26-year-old will be available to face the Blues.

Collingwood must win to finish in the top-four, while Carlton could miss out on September action for the ninth consecutive season if it loses, pending other results.

The match committee inside the AIA Centre will need to make a decision on whether the risk is worth the reward when it comes to De Goey.

Collingwood needs to win to secure a double chance, but there is a risk of further aggravating injury which could rule De Goey out of the first final.

Ginnivan was substituted out of the 27-point loss to Sydney at half-time after experiencing hamstring tightness.

Scans cleared the 19-year-old of a hamstring strain on Monday and he trained on Wednesday.

Both will need to prove their fitness on Friday before being cleared to play on the weekend.

Magpies vice-captain Taylor Adams will need every day between now and the finals to recover from the groin injury he suffered against Port Adelaide in round 20.

Craig McRae's side are currently fifth on the ladder after their 11-game winning run was brought undone in Sydney last weekend.

The Magpies will jump over Brisbane or Melbourne if they win, given those two sides face each other at the Gabba in the final Friday night game of the home and away season.