Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Jye Menzie
Richmond: Jason Castagna
BOMBERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE
Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Sam Menegola replaced in selected side by Jonathon Ceglar
West Coast: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Tom Atkins
West Coast: Greg Clark
CATS V EAGLES Follow it LIVE
North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
North Melbourne: Callum Coleman-Jones (ankle) replaced in selected side by Charlie Comben
MEDICAL SUBS
North: Kayne Turner
Gold Coast: Charlie Constable
ROOS V SUNS Full match coverage and stats
GWS v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Fremantle: Griffin Logue (groin-adductor) replaced in selected side by Bailey Banfield
MEDICAL SUBS
GWS: Cooper Hamilton
Fremantle: Darcy Tucker
GIANTS V DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats