Essendon v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Jye Menzie
Richmond: Jason Castagna

BOMBERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Sam Menegola replaced in selected side by Jonathon Ceglar
West Coast: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Tom Atkins
West Coast: Greg Clark

CATS V EAGLES Follow it LIVE

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE
North Melbourne: Callum Coleman-Jones (ankle) replaced in selected side by Charlie Comben

MEDICAL SUBS
North: Kayne Turner
Gold Coast: Charlie Constable

ROOS V SUNS Full match coverage and stats

GWS v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST
 
LATE CHANGE
Fremantle: Griffin Logue (groin-adductor) replaced in selected side by Bailey Banfield

MEDICAL SUBS
GWS: Cooper Hamilton
Fremantle: Darcy Tucker

GIANTS V DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats