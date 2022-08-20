GEELONG has swung a late change for its clash against West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, with hard-running midfielder Sam Menegola replaced in the selected side by big man Jonathon Ceglar.
Menegola, who has played seven games this season, has been managed.
Ceglar has played just two games in his first year in the hoops.
Tom Atkins is the Cats' medi-sub, while Greg Clark fills that role for West Coast.
Geelong is looking to notch its 18th victory of the season in what is Patrick Dangerfield's 300th game.
Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Sam Menegola, replaced in the selected side by Jonathon Ceglar
West Coast: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Tom Atkins
West Coast: Greg Clark
North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
North: Callum Coleman-Jones (ankle) replaced by Charlie Comben
MEDICAL SUBS
North: Kayne Turner
Gold Coast: Charlie Constable
GWS v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Fremantle: Griffin Logue (groin-adductor) replaced by Bailey Banfield
MEDICAL SUBS
GWS: Cooper Hamilton
Fremantle: Darcy Tucker
