Jonathon Ceglar fends off Tom Liberatore during the round 20 match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has swung a late change for its clash against West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, with hard-running midfielder Sam Menegola replaced in the selected side by big man Jonathon Ceglar.

Menegola, who has played seven games this season, has been managed.

Ceglar has played just two games in his first year in the hoops.

Tom Atkins is the Cats' medi-sub, while Greg Clark fills that role for West Coast.

Geelong is looking to notch its 18th victory of the season in what is Patrick Dangerfield's 300th game.

Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Sam Menegola, replaced in the selected side by Jonathon Ceglar

West Coast: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Tom Atkins

West Coast: Greg Clark

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

North: Callum Coleman-Jones (ankle) replaced by Charlie Comben



MEDICAL SUBS

North: Kayne Turner

Gold Coast: Charlie Constable

GWS v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST



LATE CHANGE

Fremantle: Griffin Logue (groin-adductor) replaced by Bailey Banfield

MEDICAL SUBS

GWS: Cooper Hamilton

Fremantle: Darcy Tucker

