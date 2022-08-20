NORTH Melbourne has made one change for its final match of the season, with Charlie Comden replacing Callum Coleman-Jones.

The tall recruit has succumbed to an ankle injury, and Kayne Turner has been named medi-sub.

Opponent Gold Coast is unchanged, with Charlie Constable taking on the sub role.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



Fremantle has been forced to make a late change, with swingman Griffin Logue replaced by Bailey Banfield in their final 22 for Saturday's clash with the GWS Giants at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Logue had been battling a groin/adductor issue this week and was seen on light duties at training in Canberra on Friday.

The utility's absence is a blow for Fremantle who are already without key forwards Rory Lobb and Matt Taberner due to injury, although they welcome back Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe, who is expected to play predominantly forward.

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

North: Callum Coleman-Jones (ankle) replaced by Charlie Comben



MEDICAL SUBS

North: Kayne Turner

Gold Coast: Charlie Constable

ROOS V SUNS Follow it LIVE

GWS v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST



LATE CHANGE

Fremantle: Griffin Logue (groin-adductor) replaced by Bailey Banfield

MEDICAL SUBS

GWS: Cooper Hamilton

Fremantle: Darcy Tucker

GIANTS V DOCKERS Follow it LIVE