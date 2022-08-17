DANIEL Rioli has committed his future to Richmond by signing a five-year contract that will tie him to the club until the end of the 2027 season.

As revealed by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last month, Rioli's brilliant form as a creative half-back was the catalyst for the long-term agreement inked just 12 months after he signed a one-year deal at the end of 2021.

Rioli made his name as a skilful forward during Richmond's dominant run of three premierships in four years from 2017-2020, but his influence was on the wane before shifting into defence last year.

The move has been a stunning success. Rioli is a contender for a Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer in defence and the Tigers have reached yet another finals series, in no small part due to Rioli's contributions from the backline.

Rioli said he was thrilled to be "basically a Tiger for life".

"Walking into the club every day and seeing your teammates and all the brother boys I have formed strong ties with, it is pretty special," he said.

"You get to see all your best mates, and you do not get to do that anywhere else. Probably the (other main) reason I signed as well is because I know the future is looking bright for us.

"My little uncle Maurice is coming through now as well; playing alongside him is something I never thought I would get a chance to do, it is a dream come true."