Rhys Mathieson celebrates a goal for Brisbane in Round 19 against Gold Coast at The Gabba on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE he was destroying the VFL but unable to get a look-in at AFL level, Brisbane midfield enforcer Rhys Mathieson had to change his focus.

The 'Beast' could do no more to impress senior coach Chris Fagan, but the Lions were entrenched in the top four and midfield spots were scarce. Skipper Dayne Zorko, Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage and Jarryd Lyons had been consistently prolific for a long time and were not easy to unseat.

Mathieson's numbers alone were jaw-dropping. In 12 VFL matches, he averaged 34 disposals and kicked 10 goals.

36 disposals, 11 clearances... ?



Safe to say Rhys Mathieson dominated in the VFL on Saturday ? pic.twitter.com/YrHXwlw9q5 — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) June 7, 2021

Speaking to AFL.com.au in the build-up to Friday night's blockbuster against Melbourne at the Gabba, the 25-year-old said he never lost focus – or hope – that he could impact at the top level, despite his extended run in the reserves.

"I feel like I'm a pretty positive person," Mathieson said.

"We've got great depth at the Lions and the boys were playing well, so it was tight for spots, and that's what happens at a good footy club.

"I wanted to be a leader of the boys in the VFL. I wanted to show them even if you're not getting picked you can still perform at a high level.

"I wanted to have the best year I could in the VFL and give myself the best chance I could. I wanted to win a premiership there – I wasn't mucking around.

"When I got my call-up I was ready to go and playing good footy and wasn't coming in off average form."

Rhys Mathieson in action for Brisbane against Greater Western Sydney in R18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It's that positivity that makes Mathieson one of the most popular players on the list. Whether it's Neale getting some physical relief from attentive taggers, or Tom Berry and Harry Sharp asking for pointers at the lower level, Mathieson is there.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Eventually his form could be overlooked no longer, with Fagan calling him up in round 18 against Greater Western Sydney for his first match of 2022. His impact has been profound.

In five games since then, Brisbane has won four, and Mathieson has averaged 19 disposals, six clearances, four tackles and kicked three goals and been a terrific complement to his more established ball winners.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mathieson defies physics with this unlikely goal Rhys Mathieson snaps at goal, with the footy bouncing in the Lion midfielder's favour

Aside from leadership, he used the VFL as an avenue to become more proficient as a half-forward – a role he's played in recent weeks, swapping with Lyons.

Mathieson said it had been an easy group to re-integrate into, and not one where he felt like a fringe player that needed to overplay his hand to impress.

"I wanted to play that role for my teammates and be a reliable player," he said.

"I had great support around me in Lachie and 'JL' (Lyons) and Hughy…they're having great years themselves. I felt comfortable coming in, I knew my form from VFL was good.

"You want to perform and impress but at the same time it's just making your role very simple, getting your job done.

"I owed it to the VFL boys that I was coming in…I wanted to perform for them as well and show them how to go about it.

"That game against the Giants felt like another debut game coming in because it'd been a while since I'd played."

Harris Andrews and Rhys Mathieson chat after Brisbane's Round 19 win over Gold Coast at The Gabba on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Mathieson has watched good mate Ben Keays flourish at Adelaide after being let go by the Lions, while Josh Walker, Alex Witherden and Tom Cutler have also found more opportunity since moving on.

Now having played 68 games in seven seasons, and with 12 months to run on his current deal, Mathieson says it's a thought that only fleetingly passes through his mind, such is his devotion to the Lions.

"People tell you you're playing good footy and could be playing at another club, and you sort of start to think, but my heart really is in wanting to play for Brisbane while I'm listed and wanting to do the best for them," he said.

"They've given me such a good opportunity and have believed in me, giving me contracts.

"Of course you have those thoughts, and whether it was VFL or AFL, I just want to do the best for the club.

"I've been there when there were some tough times and now to see the club having some success, it makes me so happy to be a part of that.

"I really want to see guys like Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich sent off the right way before they finish up. I've been there with them in the tough times, and they've been a big factor in turning this club around."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Beast Mode: Who is the real Rhys Mathieson? The Lion who divides opinion, Rhys Mathieson speaks to Michael Whiting about his on-field persona and gives an insight to his life and passions away from footy

Mathieson has a terrific winning record in recent years, involved in four wins from his five matches this season, eight from nine when he was in the starting 22 last season, one from one in 2020 and six from nine in 2019.

He said Friday night was a great rehearsal for finals against the Demons.

"We get the premiership team from last year, they're a super footy club and we're looking forward to the challenge. We get our campaign started a week early," he said.

"No doubt they've got a very good midfield, that's not secret to the AFL world. It'll certainly feel like finals intensity game. I can't wait."