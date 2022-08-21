CARLTON star Sam Walsh is a late withdrawal for his side's must-win clash against Collingwood at the MCG.
The gun midfielder has been forced out due to injury and been replaced in the selected side by Lochie O'Brien.
The loss of Walsh is a massive blow for the Blues in a game they essentially must win to qualify for the finals.
Carlton has named Jack Newnes as its medi-sub, while Ollie Henry is Collingwood's.
Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
Carlton: Sam Walsh (back soreness) replaced in selected side by Lochie O’Brien
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Jack Newnes
Collingwood: Ollie Henry
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Jai Serong
Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb
