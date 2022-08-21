Sam Walsh after Carlton's loss to Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Sam Walsh is a late withdrawal for his side's must-win clash against Collingwood at the MCG.

The gun midfielder has been forced out due to injury and been replaced in the selected side by Lochie O'Brien.

The loss of Walsh is a massive blow for the Blues in a game they essentially must win to qualify for the finals.

Carlton has named Jack Newnes as its medi-sub, while Ollie Henry is Collingwood's.

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Sam Walsh (back soreness) replaced in selected side by Lochie O’Brien

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Jack Newnes

Collingwood: Ollie Henry

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Jai Serong

Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb

