INTERIM GWS Giants coach Mark McVeigh says he expects to be told in the next 'week or so' as to whether he's won the job permanently or not, but doesn't feel as though Alastair Clarkson pulling out has altered his prospects.

McVeigh has overseen a four-win, eight loss record since taking over from Leon Cameron which has included a strong response to his heavy criticism of the team's embarrassing loss to the Swans in the Derby, three weeks ago.

Since McVeigh's disparaging public assessment of the team, which was relayed to players face-to-face, they've beaten Essendon and only lost to a Western Bulldogs team that is still in the finals race, by five points away from home.

It's understood McVeigh is vying for the head coaching role along with Melbourne assistant coach Adem Yze, who is reportedly leading the race, while Richmond assistant Adam Kingsley is also in the frame.

McVeigh commented recently it would be hard to win the job if Clarkson wanted it, but he's mindful of the competition he's up against despite the four-time Hawthorn premiership coach ruling himself out of a move to New South Wales.

"It doesn’t really change too much mate. It's obviously a big name not in the race but the other candidates that have been mentioned are outstanding," McVeigh said.

"They've been through the process like I have, they've been in the system a long time and worked under some pretty good coaches and been in some good environments."

McVeigh said he expects a decision to be made after the Giants' final game of the season against Fremantle in Canberra on Saturday, but he doesn't know exactly when.

"I haven't been told and I knew that would be the case. I think they're doing their background checks on all applicants. I'm involved in the process, they've been open and honest I know where it's at but in terms of the decision, that would come in the next week or so you’d have to assume."

If McVeigh does miss out on the Giants post, he remains focused on snaring a head coaching role in the future following his 12-week stint at the helm of GWS.

"It probably adds fuel to the fire to be a senior coach to be honest," he said.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it. It's something I feel really proud of. We've been able to change a few things, I'm really humbled by it.

"I felt like I've got a lot of support which has been great. I'll take great memories from it. We'll see what happens from here but I've really, really loved it."

His refusal to shy away from his honest approach in front of the media has been a refreshing aspect of his stint as Giants coach.

"I've tried not to be something that I'm not. I've just tried to be who I am and who the players see. I've tried to be as authentic as I can be. Not everyone appreciates that, that's fine. That's just who I am and I didn't want to go away from that," he said.

A win over a Fremantle side gunning for a top-four spot in Canberra this week would provide either a strong send-off for McVeigh, should he fail to land the Giants job, or a boost heading into his first season in charge.

It would also end a recent barren run for GWS in the nation's capital.

In its last six visits to its home away from home, where the Giants enjoy strong support, they have failed to muster a win.

"It's important because we love playing there and that record has been disappointing," McVeigh said.

"We don't fly there anymore, we get on the bus so we can take our time and relax. We've changed our approach a little bit. It's really important for us to have a good performance there."

Giants' 2019 best and fairest winner Tim Taranto will return to the side for the clash with the Dockers after missing two weeks through concussion, in what may be his final game as a Giant amid constant speculation that he'll return to Victoria at season's end.

Ruckman Braydon Preuss is still being assessed as he deals with a shoulder problem but livewire forward Bobby Hill may make an emotional return to the VFL side following testicular cancer surgery.

"He's available. He trained really well early in the week, he trained really well again today. We'll see how he's feeling, we need to make sure he feels he can compete at the level of a limited program. If he feels fine, hopefully he gets the opportunity," McVeigh said.

Harry Perryman has excelled in a tagging role in recent weeks and McVeigh admits they'll look at sending him to Dockers superstar Andrew Brayshaw after his influence was quelled somewhat by Jackson Nelson in the Western Derby last week.

Nat Fyfe is set to return and play forward, and McVeigh concedes that poses a tricky match-up for the Giants who know they face a huge task in their quest to cause an upset.

"We expect a massive performance for them. We know their heat and pressure is outstanding. We expect them full boar at us, they've got a lot on the line."