SYDNEY has defeated St Kilda 13.10 (88) to 11.8 (74) but fallen short of securing a top-two finish and a home qualifying final.

After Melbourne's crushing defeat of Brisbane on Friday night the Swans were left a tough job to get back into second place, and while it looked within reach in the third quarter, the margin proved a bridge too far.

SAINTS V SWANS Full match details and stats

Sydney will now travel south to face the reigning premier at the MCG in the first week of finals.

Adding to John Longmire's woes, star small forward Tom Papley was subbed out early with concussion and will be in doubt for the first week of finals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big blow for Swans with star forward subbed out on finals eve Sydney will face a nervous wait on Tom Papley after he was subbed out under concussion protocols following this incident

The Swans spread their goals and disposals around, but once again it was the youngsters to the fore with Errol Gulden, James Rowbottom, Oliver Florent and Chad Warner among their best.

Retiring Saint Dan Hannebery again showed what he is capable of when his body permits, racking up a team-high 30 disposals and seven clearances, while Max King found his radar with five goals straight.

More to come

ST KILDA 3.3 5.5 7.7 11.8 (74)

SYDNEY 4.2 9.3 11.6 13.10 (88)

GOALS

St Kilda: King 5, Butler, Higgins, Long, Membrey, Steele, Windhager,

Sydney: Hayward 3, Franklin 2, Heeney 2, McDonald 2, Gulden, Papley, Rowbottom, Warner