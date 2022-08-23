EXTRAORDINARY. Remarkable. A phenomenon.

AFL.com.au reporters are in full agreement as to who should win this year's NAB AFL Rising Star Award after Collingwood gun Nick Daicos' stellar 2022.

But who finishes behind Daicos in the race?

See our reporters' votes below ahead of the winner being named on Wednesday night.

Callum Twomey

5 votes – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

4 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

3 – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood)

2 – Nic Martin (Essendon)

1 – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

Why Daicos should win: Daicos has helped change the way Collingwood plays, which is no mean feat for a 19-year-old in his first season in the AFL. His ball-getting is one thing – he has averaged 26 disposals this year and played every game – but his impact has been extraordinary, with his standout game coming against Adelaide when he had a match-winning 40 disposals and three goals.

Riley Beveridge

5 votes – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

4 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

3 – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood)

2 – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

1 – Nic Martin (Essendon)

Why Daicos should win: The father-son pick has emerged as one of Collingwood's, if not the League's, most important players from a structural sense. He provides drive, composure and class out of the backline, doing so in a manner that would comfortably befit a 300-game player. He barely played an average game all season, let alone a bad one. It's remarkable what he has achieved in year one of his AFL journey and he should win the Rising Star by the length of the Flemington straight.

Sam De Koning marks against Aaron Naughton in Geelong's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Whiting

5 votes – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

4 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

3 – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood)

2 – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

1 – Nic Martin (Essendon)

Why Daicos should win: What started as an impressive debut season in the first half of 2022 has snowballed into a dominant campaign. Daicos has not only caught the eye with his ball-winning, but his ability to impact tight matches has been incredible for a teenager. Arguably best on ground with 37 touches in a tight win over Gold Coast, 40 disposals and three goals in another nailbiter against the Crows at Adelaide Oval and 31 in a big Friday night win over Melbourne. Daicos has not only racked up big numbers, but impacted winning.

Josh Gabelich

5 votes – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

4 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

3 – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

2 – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood)

1 – Nic Martin (Essendon)

Why Daicos should win: Almost impossible to go past Nick Daicos for the Rising Star. The teenager has been a phenomenon in his debut season, putting himself in the frame for the Copeland Trophy and All-Australian selection. Sam De Koning and Jai Newcombe would be worthy winners in any other year, but Daicos has produced one of the best first years in the modern era.

Sarah Black

5 votes – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

4 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

3 – Nic Martin (Essendon)

2 – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood)

1 – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

Why Daicos should win: The son of a gun has been a driving force in Collingwood's resurgence this year, despite it being his first at the top level and first against senior men. His run and creativity off half-back has helped break the Magpies' game open, epitomising the freedom and dare in which the Pies have played. Playing all 22 games in a debut season is no mean feat, and averaging 26 disposals is impressive.

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan Schmook

5 votes – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

4 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

3 – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

2 – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood)

1 – Heath Chapman (Fremantle)

Why Daicos should win: Such was the impact Daicos had at Collingwood this season, there was surprise when he was left out of the 44-man squad for the Therabody AFL All-Australian team on Monday. For some observers, the 19-year-old warranted selection in the final 22. A key to how the Magpies played this season with his ball-winning, polished disposal and footy smarts, the first-year sensation was a big reason behind his team's incredible rise from 17th to fourth. Gets the nod both on impact in 2022 and his star potential for the future.

TOTAL

30 – Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

24 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

15 – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood)

12 – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

8 – Nic Martin (Essendon)

1 – Heath Chapman (Fremantle)