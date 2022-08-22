The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

ANOTHER season has ended with thousands of coaches tasting success in winning their Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft leagues on the weekend.

Calvin and Warnie were battling it out in their Bacon Cup Classic and Draft leagues, aiming to gain the double.

The Draft cash league was taken out by the Warne Dawgs in a thrilling finish while Calvinator lifted the premiership cup in Classic that rivalled the Collingwood v Carlton round 23 blockbuster.

Plenty of Fantasy Grand Final stories have been told across leagues where coaches believe they were robbed for one reason or the other, but summer bragging rights have been won which can never be taken away!

Matt Mottram has the biggest bragging rights of all. He led his team Mottram's Marvels to first place in Fantasy Classic at round nine and held on all the way until the end. His 38-point lead over James' team Shuckas going into round 23 was important as Matt was just 17 points ahead when the final siren sounded on Sunday evening.

If James' unique players gathered six more kicks, the Toyota HiLux would have been his.

Matt joined The Traders to chat through his triumph in the final episode of the season. They wrap up a massive year with plenty of fun… before thinking towards 2023.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode...

1:00 - Calvin lost plenty of players from his Draft team but nearly beat Warnie.

4:10 - Revenge was sweet when Calvinator defeated Warne Dawgs in Classic.

6:00 - Sam Walsh's late out hurt Warnie.

8:35 - The Norm Smith medallist for many coaches this weekend was James Sicily.

12:10 - Tom Campbell's inclusion meant Rowan Marshall posted a shocking score.

16:00 - With the help of Scott's Wrapped website, the boys review their season.

20:20 - Which trades were nailed and failed?

23:15 - Matt Mottram talks about his win.

28:00 - Why Matt took his family rollerskating and how it affected his afternoon.

31:30 - What moves saw Matt set his team up for success.

37:40 - Rory Laird is awarded the Dane Swan Medal.

41:00 - Michael Barlow Medal for the Cash Cow of the Year is awarded to Nick Daicos.

46:50 - Calvin names up some players he believes will be good picks next year.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.