Well that’s a wrap on another massive season of AFL Fantasy.

A huge congratulations to @mattmottram who takes home the epic Toyota HiLux and Grand Final package as he overcame @shuckasFantasy in a battle for the ages to end the season as the overall points leader. Both coaches are absolute legends and deserving of their prizes.

Also, congratulations to everyone who won a flag or more importantly a cap as reward for finishing in the top 100… straight to the pool room.

Fantasy Awards 2022

Dane Swan Medal for the 'Pig of the Year'

A huge congratulations to Rory Laird who took his game to a whole new level this season. After missing the first two rounds through injury, Laird made a solid start to the season before really taking it up a notch around the byes. In round 12, the Crows ball-magnet began a recording-breaking streak of 120-plus games, scoring above that for the next nine weeks including a thumping score of 163 with 20 tackles in that time. He finished the year with an average of 120.

An honourable mention goes to young Dockers star Andrew Brayshaw, who scored the most points across the entire season after not missing a game.

Mid-priced Player of the Year

Will Brodie had a remarkable season after moving to the Dockers and went from being a 'stepping stone' selection in round one to a keeper for many coaches. His price rose $386k from the start of the year and went on to average 95 which was very impressive given his forward status. He stepped up in the Grand Final to reward coaches who held him throughout the season with an impressive 30-possession performance for 117.

Will Brodie handballs during Fremantle's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Barlow 'Cash Cow of the Year':

It was a debut season for the ages from young Pie Nick Daicos. His price increased a total of $423k over the course of the year while averaging 87 which included seven hundreds, topped by a whopping 147. The final leaderboard read:

1 – Nick Daicos (56)

2 – Nic Martin (43)

3 – Tyson Stengle (34)

Fantasy Pig of the Week

James Sicily ticked a lot of boxes prior to round 23 given he had a dream match-up for defenders against the Dogs and he was also playing at Pig Park in Launceston. Well, he certainly made the most of it, racking up 114 points in the first half alone before ending on a season-high 151 which included 17 marks. He certainly won the Norm Smith for a number of coaches.

James Sicily in action in round 11 at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Honourable mentions

Connor Rozee has been in sensational form and he finished the year with a bang, scoring 144 from 34 touches with eight tackles and a goal. It was his sixth triple-figure score in his last seven games. David Swallow was a hero for many Draft coaches, scoring his third hundred in four games with a thumping 140 from 33 possessions. After a couple of frustrating weeks, Jack Steele repaid the faith in his coaches with a well-rounded game consisting of 27 touches, 10 marks, nine tackles and a goal for 139.

TOP ROUND SCORERS

James Sicily DEF 151 Connor Rozee MID/FWD 144 David Swallow DEF/MID 140 Jack Steele MID 139 Ben Long DEF/FWD 138 Sam Docherty DEF 137 Josh Dunkley FWD/MID 132 Blake Hardwick DEF 131 Adam Cerra MID 129 Dion Prestia MID 129

Early look at 2023

Here are some players that look to be under-priced to begin season 2023.

Jack Macrae: Dropped in average by 12 points per game to 104.

Connor Rozee: Will likely lose forward status but is priced at 88 and averaged 110 in his last seven games.

Luke Davies-Uniacke: Averaged 111 in the run home and will be priced at 93.

Sam Walsh: Battled some injuries and dropped in average by six points per game to 103.

Tim Taranto: May be on the move and dropped in average from 108 to 96.

Harry Himmelberg: Will be priced at 80 but dominated as a defender in the second half of the year averaging 100 in that time.

Tarryn Thomas: If Alastair Clarkson can bring out the best in the talented youngster, he will be a bargain after averaging just 54.

Christian Salem: Finished the season in great form (prior to his late out) with scores of 104 and 99. He will be priced at just 74 after averaging 93 last year.

