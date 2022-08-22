LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

THE HOME and away season is complete. With the bye round coming up, the bottom 10 who've missed out on September will look towards the Trade Period and the NAB AFL Draft to restock for 2023.

Will North Melbourne be seduced into trading pick No.1 ahead of this year's draft?

Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge who have put it on the agenda this week on AFL Exchange. It's not insurmountable to think the prized No.1 pick could be on the move from the Kangaroos to try and bolster their draft stocks.

On the field, Carlton will miss September after going down to Collingwood by a point in dramatic scenes at the MCG on Sunday. How do we evaluate the almost season for the Blues? Essendon is on the lookout for a new coach after parting ways with Ben Rutten. Who's the next man to take the reins at Bomberland?

Plus, which team is under the most pressure going into this year's finals series?

Subscribe to AFL Exchange now – wherever you get your podcasts – and don't forget to tune in to the full show on Monday nights from 6.10pm AEST, as well as on Thursday mornings where we answer your questions on Exchange Extra.

EPISODE GUIDE

0.15: All-Australian discussion

3.22: How should we evaluate Carlton's season after Sunday's loss?

8.20: Where to next for Essendon in its coaching search?

12.00: Which team is under the most pressure heading into September?

15.25: Which players should we be expecting to request trades this week?

17.33: Nathan O'Driscoll; round 23 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Nathan O'Driscoll, round 23 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Fremantle's Nathan O'Driscoll has earned the round 23 NAB AFL Rising Star nomination after his performance in the Dockers' win over the Giants on Saturday

24.00: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

27.05: What's on Clarko's to-do list at North Melbourne?

30.10: Which clubs can you see coming for North Melbourne's No.1 pick?