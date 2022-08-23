THE ORDER of the top 10 draft picks this year has been locked in, with West Coast holding its earliest selection since 2008.

The Kangaroos have claimed the No.1 pick after their wooden-spoon finish, a successive top choice for the club after last year drafting Jason Horne-Francis with the opening call.

And the Eagles will be next, with West Coast's second-last finish giving them their earliest pick since they drafted Nic Naitanui with the No.2 choice 14 years ago.

Greater Western Sydney will follow with pick three and Essendon at pick four, which is the Bombers' earliest selection since No.1 pick Andrew McGrath in 2016. 

Then Essendon coach John Worsfold with No.1 pick Andrew McGrath at the 2016 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns will be chasing Adelaide's pick No.5 after Izak Rankine's trade request, with Gold Coast already holding pick No.7, while Port Adelaide holds pick No.8 and is back in the early stages of the draft.

Sydney is the only club currently with two first-round picks – its own and one tied to Melbourne's finishing position after the Jordan Dawson deal last year – while the Eagles have three selections in the first 26 picks. 

The NAB AFL Draft will be staged on Monday and Tuesday, November 28-29 this year. 

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 West Coast 
3 Greater Western Sydney
4 Essendon
5 Adelaide
6 Hawthorn
7 Gold Coast
8 Port Adelaide
9 St Kilda
10 Carlton
11 Western Bulldogs
12 Richmond
13 Brisbane
14 Fremantle
15 Collingwood
16 Sydney
17 Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
18 Geelong

ROUND TWO
19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
20 West Coast
21 Greater Western Sydney
22 Essendon
23 Adelaide
24 Hawthorn       
25 Gold Coast
26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)  
27 St Kilda
28 Carlton
29 Western Bulldogs
30 Richmond   
31 Brisbane
32 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
33 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
34 Sydney
35 Melbourne
36 Geelong

ROUND THREE
37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
38 West Coast
39 Greater Western Sydney
40 Essendon
41 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
43 Gold Coast
44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
45 St Kilda
46 Geelong (tied to Carlton)
47 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
48 Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
49 Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
50 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
51 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
52 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
53 Melbourne
54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR
55 North Melbourne
56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
57 Greater Western Sydney
58 Essendon
59 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
61 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
62 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
63 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
64 Carlton
65 Western Bulldogs
66 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
67 Brisbane
68 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
69 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
70 Sydney
71 Melbourne
72 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Fourth round
Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
North has Richmond's pick
Geelong has Hawthorn's pick
GWS has Adelaide's pick
Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick
Melbourne has St Kilda's pick
Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick