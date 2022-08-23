Former Melbourne star Aaron Davey gives some tips to local footy fans at the Toyota Good For Footy live site in Katherine in July, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Toyota put the call out last season to footy clubs and fans across the country for ideas to make the game more accessible and enjoyable, one entry from the Northern Territory stood out.

"Bring young Aboriginal kids down from their communities to spend a day with their favourite players and to watch an AFL game."

Given that bringing an entire community was going to prove a little challenging, Toyota did the next best thing by bringing footy it all its glory to a live site in Katherine, NT as part of the Toyota Good For Footy Round in round 20.

A shot of the Toyota Good For Footy live site in Katherine in July, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL matches were streamed live on a big screen at Katherine Town Square, and former AFL players Aaron Davey and Shannon Motlop joined NT footy star Lateesha Jeffrey and Darwin performer Jaxon De Santis to get the crowd pumping.

Shannon Motlop and Aaron Davey with a local footy fans at the Toyota Good For Footy live site in Katherine in July, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lateesha Jeffrey with local footy fans at the Toyota Good For Footy live site in Katherine in July, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Kids were able to get involved with kicking and handball activities to develop their skills and love of the game, while there was plenty of footy-themed hospitality to keep everyone engaged, along with the AFL action on the big screen.

Young footy fans enjoy the activities at the Toyota Good For Footy live site in Katherine in July, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Toyota capped the AFL Live Site experience by making donations to local clubs Arnhem Crows, Katherine Camels and the Katherine Umpires Association. Another $5000 was also donated to the Big Rivers Football League.

Toyota continues to help community clubs across Australia with much-needed funds through the Good For Footy Raffle, which has already delivered more than $880,000 nationally. There's still time to get involved if your club hasn't done so already - click here to register or to buy a ticket and win great prizes.