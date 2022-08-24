Clayton Oliver (left) and Touk Miller pose for a photo after winning the AFLCA MVP award. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NAMING of the 2022 Therabody AFL All-Australian team will take centre stage as the AFL Awards are held on Wednesday night.

Clayton Oliver and Touk Miller tied for the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year Award, while Collingwood gun Nick Daicos was named the NAB AFL Rising Star.

After Carlton star Charlie Curnow is recognised as the Coleman Medal winner, the AFL Players' Association will name its Best First Year Player, Most Courageous Player, Best Captain and MVP.

The night will be capped by the naming of the Therabody AFL All-Australian team for this year.

