THE AFL's next batch of NFTs will be available to the public on Friday after the first drop sold out in less than 12 hours last week.

AFL Mint's Ripper Skipper series features the 23 captains of the 18 clubs, showcasing highlights from the 2021 season, and will be available for purchase from midday AEST on Friday August 26 at aflmint.com.au.

AFL Mint's first drop last week was available only to those who had signed up to the pre-sale list, with all 3800 three-packs snapped up in less than 12 hours at a value of $A49 each.

The collection is available in three tiers of rarity, with the cards being revealed once the purchased pack has been opened.

AFL Mint's first drops come after the League signed a five-year deal with Animoca Brands in April to provide officially licensed AFL NFTs, the first partnership of its kind for a major Australian sports league.

"The first drop of NFTs selling out so fast is just a testament to how much fans love the footy and love the new product offering," Kylie Rogers, the AFL's executive general manager customer and commercial, said last week.

"This is a sign of good things to come and we can’t wait to release new editions of NFTs down the line."

NFTs – or non-fungible tokens – are essentially digital versions of traditional collectibles such as sports trading cards, with the major difference being they include video and commentary with extra motion graphics.

Sports like football, basketball and Formula One have been sporting trailblazers in the NFT space on a global scale, with some assets being traded for high values on their secondary market places.

In addition to finding a new way to engage supporters, the AFL has plans to use the Mint program to provide unique and exclusive experiences for fans in traditional areas of the game, including membership and match-day benefits.

