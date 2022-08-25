Nat Fyfe, winner in 2015, presents Patrick Dangerfield with his Brownlow Medal in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Not the headliners anymore but Danger, Dusty and Nat are still as important as ever

- The AFLW season-opener between Carlton and Collingwood

- Touk Miller wins back-to-back best and fairest awards at the Suns

0:00 – Dusty watch

3:52 – Paddy Dangerfield’s adjustment

6:15 – Nat Fyfe allows the Dockers to dream

8:47 – A few other Brownlow Medallists worth watching

12:42 – The Magpies kick off AFLW season 7 with a win

15:21 – The Grand Final rematch between the Crows and the Demons

17:12 – Touk Miller is a red hot chance to win the Suns' second Brownlow Medal