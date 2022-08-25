IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Not the headliners anymore but Danger, Dusty and Nat are still as important as ever
- The AFLW season-opener between Carlton and Collingwood
- Touk Miller wins back-to-back best and fairest awards at the Suns
In today's episode ...
0:00 – Dusty watch
3:52 – Paddy Dangerfield’s adjustment
6:15 – Nat Fyfe allows the Dockers to dream
8:47 – A few other Brownlow Medallists worth watching
12:42 – The Magpies kick off AFLW season 7 with a win
15:21 – The Grand Final rematch between the Crows and the Demons
17:12 – Touk Miller is a red hot chance to win the Suns' second Brownlow Medal