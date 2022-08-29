ONLY the nightmares of 2008 can haunt Geelong as it bids for a slice of history in its premiership tilt this year.
The Cats enter the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series as favourites after finishing the home and away season with an 18-4 win-loss record and two games clear at the top.
Chris Scott's side, eyeing a first flag since 2011, was 5-4 before winning 13 consecutive games, a streak it carries into September.
The Cats are just the sixth team in VFL/AFL history to carry a winning run of at least 13 games into the finals – and it is the second time in the club's history.
Geelong would prefer to forget the previous occasion, in 2008, a home and away season it finished at 21-1 before winning two finals, only to be upset by Hawthorn in the Grand Final.
That is the only occasion a team has entered the finals with a winning streak of at least 13 games and not gone on to be crowned premier.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Streak
|
Result
|
1903
|
Collingwood
|
13
|
Premier
|
1929
|
Collingwood
|
20
|
Premier (after losing semi-final)
|
1995
|
Carlton
|
13
|
Premier
|
2001
|
Brisbane
|
13
|
Premier
|
2008
|
Geelong
|
13
|
Runner-up
|
2022
|
Geelong
|
13
The Collingwood team of 1929 had won 20 straight games heading into finals, including a perfect 18-0 in that year, and claimed the premiership after its streak was broken in the semi-finals.
If the Cats can avoid a defeat and secure the 10th premiership in the club's history, they will equal another record.
Only two teams have won 16 straight games culminating in the ultimate success in a Grand Final – Carlton in 1995 and Brisbane in 2001.
Geelong, which faces Collingwood in a qualifying final, is three straight wins away from making it 16 to end the season, which would see it join the Blues and Lions with that record.
|
Streak
|
Premier
|
Year
|
16
|
Brisbane
|
2001
|
16
|
Carlton
|
1995
|
15
|
Collingwood
|
1903
|
14
|
Essendon
|
1950
|
14
|
Geelong
|
1937
A record awaits the Cats with plenty on the line after a formidable season. History is on their side, if they can forget the nightmare of 2008.