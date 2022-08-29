ONLY the nightmares of 2008 can haunt Geelong as it bids for a slice of history in its premiership tilt this year.

The Cats enter the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series as favourites after finishing the home and away season with an 18-4 win-loss record and two games clear at the top.

Chris Scott's side, eyeing a first flag since 2011, was 5-4 before winning 13 consecutive games, a streak it carries into September.

The Cats are just the sixth team in VFL/AFL history to carry a winning run of at least 13 games into the finals – and it is the second time in the club's history.

Geelong would prefer to forget the previous occasion, in 2008, a home and away season it finished at 21-1 before winning two finals, only to be upset by Hawthorn in the Grand Final.

That is the only occasion a team has entered the finals with a winning streak of at least 13 games and not gone on to be crowned premier.

Year Team Streak Result 1903 Collingwood 13 Premier 1929 Collingwood 20 Premier (after losing semi-final) 1995 Carlton 13 Premier 2001 Brisbane 13 Premier 2008 Geelong 13 Runner-up 2022 Geelong 13



The Collingwood team of 1929 had won 20 straight games heading into finals, including a perfect 18-0 in that year, and claimed the premiership after its streak was broken in the semi-finals.

If the Cats can avoid a defeat and secure the 10th premiership in the club's history, they will equal another record.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal for Geelong against Collingwood in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Only two teams have won 16 straight games culminating in the ultimate success in a Grand Final – Carlton in 1995 and Brisbane in 2001.

Geelong, which faces Collingwood in a qualifying final, is three straight wins away from making it 16 to end the season, which would see it join the Blues and Lions with that record.

Streak Premier Year 16 Brisbane 2001 16 Carlton 1995 15 Collingwood 1903 14 Essendon 1950 14 Geelong 1937



A record awaits the Cats with plenty on the line after a formidable season. History is on their side, if they can forget the nightmare of 2008.