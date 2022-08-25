Touk Miller in action during the R20 clash between Gold Coast and West Coast at Metricon Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller has completed a huge 24 hours, taking home his second straight Gold Coast Club Champion award on Thursday night.

A day after being named joint winner of the AFL Coaches Association MVP alongside Clayton Oliver, and earning a second consecutive Therabody All-Australian jacket, Miller unsurprisingly claimed the Suns' top individual award.

The prolific midfielder finished the count at Gold Coast's The Star casino on 566 votes, to outlast Noah Anderson (504) and David Swallow (479).

Miller goes on his own with classy captain's goal Touk Miller caps off stellar individual performance with a great long goal

After winning last year's award, Miller went up another level in his first season as co-captain alongside Jarrod Witts, playing all 22 games and averaging 29 disposals, six tackles and eight clearances a game.

The 26-year-old also won the players' player award for the fourth time, which is a record in Suns' history.

The second-place finish for Anderson capped off a breakout season for the third-year midfielder where he averaged 26 disposals, three tackles and almost six clearances – all career highs.

Anderson's match-winner seals the deal Noah Anderson nailed this after-the-siren kick to give his Suns a memorable victory

At 29 years of age, Swallow continued a magnificent career after being taken with No.1 pick in the 2010 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2014 Club Champion now has five podium finishes after a season in which he started at half-back and ultimately finished on-ball, playing his best football for a number of seasons late in the year.

Dynamic half-forward Ben Ainsworth won the award for most professional player.



2022 Gold Coast Champion top 10

1. Touk Miller - 566 votes

2. Noah Anderson (504)

3. David Swallow (479)

4. Jarrod Witts (474)

5. Sam Collins (440)

6. Matthew Rowell (429)

7. Ben Ainsworth (428)

8. Brandon Ellis (364)

9. Nick Holman (349)

10. Izak Rankine (331)

How they vote: Gold Coast's four-person match committee award votes to an unlimited number of players per match. The voting process allows each player to receive a maximum of ten votes from each individual member of the match committee, meaning the maximum number of votes a player can receive for any match is 40.