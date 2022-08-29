LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

YOUR favourite footy podcast AFL Exchange returns tonight from 6.10pm AEST with our gun line-up Riley Beveridge, Sarah Olle and Cal Twomey answering all the big questions ahead of week one of the AFL finals, as well as following up on an exciting first round of AFLW.

Your favourite segments are back too, including Exchange Exchange, Hang on a Second, Things That Should Happen, and Wot Wat Wut, plus more.

On the menu tonight:

- Which final excites you the most this week?

- The latest from the free agency/trade period

- AFLW's opening round surprises

Viewers can WATCH or listen to the LIVE stream of AFL Exchange on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 6.10pm-7pm AEST.

Listeners and watchers will be able to contribute to the show throughout as AFL Exchange goes LIVE.

The podcast will be available after the show records on all podcast platforms, while you will be able to watch a replay of the program on AFL On Demand.

So see you tonight, LIVE from 6.10pm AEST, and let's get into it.