Footy Feed: Finals fever, Pies primed, trade latest

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Brisbane hosts Richmond in a do-or-die elimination final at the Gabba.

On Friday night, a high-flying Sydney travels to the MCG for a monster qualifying final clash against reigning premier Melbourne.

Saturday's action features a twilight fixture between minor premier Geelong and a red-hot Collingwood at a sold-out MCG, followed by another massive elimination final with Fremantle hosting the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

