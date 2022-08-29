Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S FINALLY here.

Anticipation is building ahead of a HUGE first week of finals. Join us right here for all the latest news as our final eight teams take the first step in their premiership tilt.

>> CATCH UP WITH TODAY'S NEWS IN FOOTY FEED BELOW

Footy Feed: Finals fever, Pies primed, trade latest Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Brisbane hosts Richmond in a do-or-die elimination final at the Gabba.

On Friday night, a high-flying Sydney travels to the MCG for a monster qualifying final clash against reigning premier Melbourne.

Saturday's action features a twilight fixture between minor premier Geelong and a red-hot Collingwood at a sold-out MCG, followed by another massive elimination final with Fremantle hosting the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.